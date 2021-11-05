Solana price kick-starts ascent to $400, but SOL bulls face minor impediment

Solana price has broken out of its cup-and-handle pattern, hinting at the start of a new run-up.

The theoretical forecast puts the SOL target above $400 after an 88% ascent.

A daily close below the $204 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Solana price has consolidated for roughly two months under a crucial resistance barrier. However, it breached that level on November 2, suggesting the start of a massive bull run and a new all-time high.

Solana price kick-starts run to new highs

Solana price formed two rounding bottoms after facing resistance at $216. The first one set up a swing low at $115 and is known as the cup, while the second at $175 and is referred to as the handle.

This technical formation forecasts an 88% upswing to $407, obtained by adding the distance between the Cup’s lowest point and the horizontal resistance level at $216. Solana price breached the said barrier on November 2 and has rallied 15%.

However, the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has flashed a red ‘one’ sell signal on the daily chart. This setup forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction. While unlikely, investors can expect SOL to retrace to the $216 support floor.

The 100% trend-based Fibonacci retracement at $310 would be the first pitstop the bulls will make on its way to the intended target at $407. In some cases, this ascent could extend to the next Fibonacci level at $430.





SOL/USDT 1-day chart

While things are looking up for Solana price, a daily close below $204 will invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, SOL could consolidate around this barrier before giving the bull run another go. However, a bearish case could see Solana price retrace to the $178 support level.