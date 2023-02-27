Solana Price Prediction: Signs of a steeper correction underway

- Solana price lost 6% of market value last week.
- Retesting the monthly low at $19.68 would result in a 12% decline and could catalyze a much larger downswing.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis would come from a break above $23.87.
Solano price is displaying bearish cues during the final week of February. Traders should keep the centralized smart contract on their watch list for a potential bearish trade.
Solana price could retest the lows
Solana price hints at an upcoming downswing as the technicals consolidate near the mid-22 dollar zone. Last week, the SOL price witnessed a 6% decline as the bears established a weekly close beneath the 8-day exponential moving average. On February 27th, the Solanaprice continued to find resistance as the 21-Day SMA rejected the retaliation bounce from last week's low at $21.41.
Solano price currently auctions at $22.60. The moving average indicators suggest that shorter-term traders are building momentum to the downside. A Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding Solana's winter rally from the low at $8 into the high at $27.12 shows a substantial amount of cushion space below. It is common for strong impulses to retrace between 50 and 61.8% of a move. The Solana price could decline as low as the $10.30 zone before the winter rally continues its next leg up. This leaves the potential for a 55% decline in Solana's price from the current market value.
Still, traders should take one step at a time before calling an end to Solana's Impressive 2.5x rally since December 30. The first stopping grounds for the bears would be February's monthly low at $19.68. Such a move would result in a 12% decline from SOL's current market value. A sweep of this low would confirm the bias that a much steeper pullback is underway.
SOL/USDT 1-Day Chart
Invalidation of the bearish thesis would arrive from a break above February's monthly opening price at $23.87. if the bulls reconquer this level, the winter rally could continue heading north, leading to a breach of February's high at $27.12. A retest of the monthly high would result in a 20% increase from Solanas current price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot Price Prediction: A 12% decline in the making?
Polkadot price shows short-term bearish bias within an uptrend rally that began in the winter of 2023. Traders should keep their eyes open for any sudden changes to market behavior and manage risk accordingly while trading the Polkadot price.
XRP staking to catalyze the next Ripple bull run?
XRP price is enticing investors to take a speculative buy as recent innovations could lead to an out-of-nowhere style crypto rally. Still, the technicals do not suggest the move will occur, but this thesis assesses how market behavior could change and create an ideal bullish trade.
HBAR price set to crash 20% as 3 billion tokens will flood markets in March
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) has bulls running for the hills as another vesting period is coming to an end in March. Throughout the next month, roughly 3 billion tokens will be unleashed in the markets, forcing supply to outpace demand.
Avalanche price has AVAX bulls doubting support with ECB set to unwind portfolio
Avalanche (AVAX) price and other risk assets such as altcoins, cryptocurrencies and equities are due for a leg lower this week. The big motivation for that sell-off comes on the back of the European Central Bank (ECB), which is set to offload a big portion of its inflated balance sheet.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.