- Solana price breaks out above bull flag, indicating uptrend continuation.
- Moving and holding above $220 is essential to continue bullish momentum.
- Failure to extend higher here could see new monthly lows.
Solana price has hugged the top of the Cloud (Senkou Span A) as its primary support level for the past week. The respect of Senkou Span A as support has resulted in Solana moving and closing above one of the two Ichimoku levels necessary to confirm a new uptrend.
Solana price must close above the $220 value area before testing $275
Solana price is up against its primary and final Ichimoku resistance level on the daily Ichimoku chart. The Kijun-Sen within the Ichimoku system represents medium-term support and resistance and is the primary level for intraday and intraweek trading strategies within the Ichimoku system. The Kijun-Sen at the $220 level is precisely where Solana finds itself pushing against.
A daily close of Solana price above $220 provides more protection from near-term downside movement than it does upside potential for a couple of reasons. First, a close above the Kijun-Sen would convert the Kijun-Sen from a resistance level to support. Second, because retests of breakouts from bull flags are extremely common, the combination of the Kijun-Sen and top of the bull flag create a double-support structure.
SOL/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
Solana price does have downside risks. The Composite Index has created a high above the previous high peak on November 21st, while the candlestick chart shows the current daily high is lower than the November 21st high. This creates a condition known as hidden bearish divergence – a warning that the current drive higher may fail.
It is essential that Solana price close above the November 21st open of $217, or the hidden bearish divergence may push Solana back into the bull flag and likely even lower to test the bottom of the Cloud (Senkou Span B) at $184.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price presents buy signal, anticipates 30% breakout
Shiba Inu price is undergoing a minor retracement after it saw a sudden uptick in buying pressure, leading to a rally. This correction will provide sidelined buyers with an opportunity to jump on before the next leg higher.
Axie Infinity user converts Magic Internet Money to earn over $82,000 a year
A player of play-to-earn game Axie Infinity, has confirmed that the game offers higher rewards than a Goldman Sachs’ research associate’s salary. Analysts have a bullish outlook on the gaming token’s price.
Altcoins recover as BTC chops
Bitcoin price is consolidating while it tries to move higher, but Ethereum price seems to be enjoying a full-fledged rally as it comes closer to setting up new highs. Ripple price, on the other hand, is struggling to find bullish momentum.
Chainlink price ready to reverse, 30% upswing likely for LINK
Chainlink price seems ready for a reversal of its two-week downswing as it attempts to create a higher high. This outlook is also supported by on-chain metrics, which suggest the possibility of accumulation at the current levels for LINK.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?