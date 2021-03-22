Solana Price Forecast: SOL targets new all-time highs amid unstoppable breakout

- Solana price had a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- The digital asset has a target above $20 for the long-term with practically no resistance ahead.
- However, SOL could still see some short-term downside action before a full blown breakout.
Solana was trading inside a tightening range for the past three weeks before finally breaking out. The digital asset faces weak resistance ahead of new all-time highs.
Solana price one key level away from new all-time highs
Solana has broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset has a price target of $20.30 in the long-term, but will need to crack $18.20 first.
SOL/USD 12-hour chart
The breakout of the pattern has a 33% target calculated using the pattern’s height as a reference point. The only resistance level above is the previous high of $18.20.
Solana price can briefly pause before $18.20 and re-test the previous resistance trendline formed at $15. Losing this key support level will drive SOL down to $14.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC sideways trading indicates big move ahead
The cryptocurrency market remained quite flat during the past weekend, but most indicators show top cryptos are on the verge of significant breakouts. Bitcoin is looking to take the lead again despite a drop in dominance toward 60%.
DOGE primed for another parabolic run
American snack brand Slim Jim and Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev are among Dogecoin’s new supporters. The meme coin’s previous surges were largely retail-driven but sparked by support from celebrities. Dogecoin price could once again face a similar parabolic surge as new supporters jump on the DOGE bandwagon.
SEC v. Ripple: Exchanges that relist XRP would not violate securities regulation
According to attorney Jeremy Hogan, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawyers have unintentionally implied that, by relisting and allowing trading of Ripple’s XRP, exchanges would not violate any guidelines.
Nigeria clarifies crypto regulation after Bitcoin traded at a 60% premium
Nigeria's central bank is now rejecting claims that cryptocurrencies have been banned in the country. A senior official from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that instead, the bank has only protected the banking sector from the new asset class, not trading crypto.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.