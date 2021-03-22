Solana Price Forecast: SOL targets new all-time highs amid unstoppable breakout

Solana price had a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.

The digital asset has a target above $20 for the long-term with practically no resistance ahead.

However, SOL could still see some short-term downside action before a full blown breakout.

Solana was trading inside a tightening range for the past three weeks before finally breaking out. The digital asset faces weak resistance ahead of new all-time highs.

Solana price one key level away from new all-time highs

Solana has broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset has a price target of $20.30 in the long-term, but will need to crack $18.20 first.

SOL/USD 12-hour chart

The breakout of the pattern has a 33% target calculated using the pattern’s height as a reference point. The only resistance level above is the previous high of $18.20.

Solana price can briefly pause before $18.20 and re-test the previous resistance trendline formed at $15. Losing this key support level will drive SOL down to $14.