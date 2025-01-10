Solana price stabilized above the $180 mark on Friday, capping weekly losses at 15.7%.

Solana’s recent proposal to implement a lattice-based hashing system has sparked mixed community reactions.

Tristan Frizza, founder of Zeta Markets, told FXStreet the move presents “long-term feasibility risks”

Solana price established a firm support above $180 on Friday as the crypto market sell-off subsided. Recent market reports suggest Solana's recently proposed network update could trigger further downside risks ahead.

Solana price holds $180 support as the crypto sell-off cools

Solana's lackluster weekly performance continued on Friday, as broader crypto markets faced heightened selling pressure.

SOL slid as altcoin markets plunged further after a United States (US) court cleared the Department of Justice to sell off $6.5 billion worth of Bitcoin seized from the Silk Road.

Amid cascading liquidations, Solana’s price plummeted 15.7% between January 5 and Thursday.

However, after establishing a critical support level above $180 on Thursday, buyers appear to have stepped in to avert further losses.

Solana Price Action, January 9 2025 | SOLUSDT (Binance)

This stabilization above $180 signals that Solana may have reached its local bottom.

While markets await the next major bullish breakout catalyst, SOL prices look poised for consolidation within the $180 - $200 narrow channel.

Zeta Markets founder says Solana’s latest network update proposal poses major downside risks

Solana’s latest proposal to implement a lattice-based hashing system has become the focal point of discussion within its community.

This update aims to boost network performance, a key objective as Solana continues to scale its ecosystem for broader adoption.

However, concerns are mounting over the potential adverse impact on critical components such as light clients and rollups.

These elements are essential for scaling DeFi on Solana, as they enable lower-cost transactions and off-chain computations while maintaining high levels of security and decentralization.

In an exclusive interview with FXStreet, Tristan Frizza, Founder of Zeta Markets, highlighted this update’s promise and challenges.



"We’re excited about the performance improvements the lattice-based hashing system brings to Solana, as it represents an important step forward in scaling the network to support billions of users. However, this change also raises important questions around the long-term feasibility of light client designs on Solana, as the prior accounts hash enabled transaction inclusion to be proven within blocks," he said.

Frizza’s concerns underscore the delicate balancing act Solana faces. While the performance upgrades could improve the network’s competitiveness against rivals like Ethereum, any compromise on scalability solutions such as rollups could hamper DeFi development.

Solana Price Forecast: Prolonged consolidation below $200?

Solana (SOL) continues to consolidate within the $180–$200 range, reflecting market indecision amid broader bearish catalysts.

The daily chart reveals a sharp 15.7% decline from its January 5 high of $223, now stabilizing near the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level at $180.

This critical support has held firm, suggesting buyers are attempting to counter the ongoing sell-off.

However, resistance at $200 aligns with the 0.5 Fibonacci level, forming a tight channel that could nullify weak breakout attempts.

Solana Price Forecast | SOLUSDT (Binance)

Analyzing the Gann Box on the daily chart, SOL’s recent rejection from the 0.5 level ($200) suggests resistance aligned with broader market weakness.

The ongoing sell-off found relief near $180, which coincides with the 0.382 level on the Gann Box, underlining its importance as a critical support zone.

The Gann Box structure highlights that SOL oscillates between key equilibrium levels.

A bullish breakout above $200 could pave the way for a retest of the 0.618 level around $220, signaling renewed upward momentum.

However, for this scenario to materialize, SOL must sustain higher trading volumes, which have recently tapered off, reflecting waning market enthusiasm.

Conversely, a breakdown below $180 could expose SOL to deeper losses, with the 0.25 Gann level around $160 acting as the next potential support.

This bearish outlook is reinforced by the MACD indicator, which remains in negative territory, showing a declining trend in momentum.

In summary, until SOL decisively exits this consolidation phase, the price is likely to remain trapped within the Gann Box's mid-levels.