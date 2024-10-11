Solana price today: $144.10

Solana gains nearly 4% on Friday, the Ethereum-alternative token trades at $144.10.

In the past week, Solana gained 5.42%, according to data from TradingView.

SOL could extend gains by 13% to hit August 8 high of $163.70.

Solana (SOL) has been in an upward trend since October 2023. The native token of the Solana blockchain has gained consistently, riding on the meme coin ecosystem’s growth in SOL. On-chain metrics like new addresses and active addresses in the Solana network have observed an increase, as of October 9, 2024.

Solana on-chain metrics signal SOL price growth

Solana network’s active addresses and new addresses have shown an increase, according to data from The Block. About 3.44 million addresses are active, as of October 9, as seen in the chart below. This marks an increase from a low of 3.06 million on October 6.

Number of active addresses on the Solana Network

Transactions on the Solana network climbed consistently in October, up to 38.88 million on October 10, 2024. Increase in transactions is a sign of higher demand among market participants and likely higher adoption among traders.

Non-vote transactions on the Solana Network

Solana announced a developer bootcamp to introduce devs to its blockchain and power projects on the SOL chain.

Introducing the Solana Developer Bootcamp: your one-stop shop to go from zero blockchain knowledge to advanced Solana development.



- 13 hands-on projects

- 100% free

- For beginner and advanced devs



Dive in pic.twitter.com/GwFyhNJ98h — Solana (@solana) October 10, 2024

Another bullish metric is the volume of decentralized exchanges on Solana. Data from Syndica shows that Solana’s spot decentralized exchange volumes have exploded to $480 billion year-to-date (YTD) in 2024, surpassing the annual volumes of 2022 and 2023. It marks a 22X increase compared to 2022 and 11X increase compared to 2023.

Solana DEX Volume

Solana Price Forecast: SOL could gain 13%

Solana started its upward trend in October 2023. Since then the altcoin has climbed. SOL noted largely range bound price action between the upper boundary of $163.70 and the lower boundary of $110 since August 5.

SOL could extend gains by 13.6% and rally toward $163.70, facing resistance at the September 30 low of $151.73.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 50.38, hovering around the neutral level.

SOL/USDT daily chart

A daily candlestick close under October 10 low of $135.52 could invalidate the bullish thesis for Solana. SOL could sweep liquidity at the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $140.67.