- Solana price faces continued selling pressure against critical support zones.
- Fundamentally, Solana’s network concerns have grown, and confidence has waned.
- Increasingly likely that a test of $120 is coming up.
Solana price continues to face some strong technically and fundamentally bearish scenarios. In addition, concerns about Solana’s network stability and scalability remain. Those concerns continue to weigh in on the bearish price action ahead.
Solana price may drop to $120, a support zone it must hold, or a significant flash-crash could be coming
Solana price has one final support zone ahead that can keep SOL above water. The bottom of the bull flag/linear regression channel and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level share the support zone near $120.
The oscillators indicate some support should be expected between $120 and the present value area ($135). Mostly because of the Composite Index sitting at new all-time lows. The Relative Strength Index oscillator remains in bull market territory but is trading just below the first oversold level at 50 but above the second oversold level at 40.
It can not be overstated how vital it is to maintain the $120 value area for Solana. The volume profile between $120 and $50 is extremely thin to non-existent in some areas. Fragile areas in the volume profile act as a vacuum – when price action moves away from a high volume node and into a thing volume node, price gets ‘sucked’ through to the next high volume node.
SOL/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
For Solana price, that means a drop below $120 could easily trigger a flash-crash towards the $50 value area – the next high volume node. Therefore, to invalidate and alleviate any current bearish outlook, SOL bulls will need to push for a weekly close above the Kijun-Sen at $144 or higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com appears to form local bottom with significant upside potential
Crypto.com token has been trading close to a crucial support level for nearly ten days. This consolidation seems to have set up a bottom reversal pattern, suggesting that a trend change is likely for CRO.
Decentraland bulls deep fish for an entry-level before the breakout
Decentraland (MANA) is not starting the year on a high note. For most of January, price action has been trading sideways to lower, and it does not look like current levels are the ones where investors are interested.
Chainlink price could crash by 35% before LINK marines pick it up
Chainlink (LINK) price action looked to be flying high at the start of 2022, but a crash is unfolding this week that is seriously hurting investors in Chainlink.
Olympus OHM has crashed by 91% from its all-time high
Experts believe a prominent wallet investor triggered a cascade of liquidations in the Olympus DAO protocol’s native token. The sell-off has triggered a 40% drop in Olympus price over the past week.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.