Solana network development activity increased, implying developers are working to improve the blockchain network.

Social volume of the Ethereum-killer token climbed, reflecting a spike in its popularity in the crypto community.

Daily active wallets are now three times pre-FTX exchange collapse levels, fueling a bullish outlook among SOL holders.

Solana, the Ethereum-killer altcoin is recovering from the decline in network activity and price post the FTX exchange collapse in November 2022. The altcoin network witnessed a recovery in its network activity, bringing it up to three times that of pre-FTX collapse.

Solana daily activity exceeds pre-FTX collapse levels

The Ethereum-killer smart contract blockchain platform witnessed an increase in its development activity. This implies developers are working to improve the blockchain network consistently after the collapse of Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange.

Solana’s funding rate on Binance registered an uptick. Crypto funding rate is a small percentage of a position’s value that traders pay to their counterparty at regular intervals. Funding rate is positive if the perpetual contract’s price is higher than the price on the spot exchange.

Interestingly, the asset’s popularity was established with the uptick in social mentions in the first week of January 2023 based on data from crypto aggregator Lunar Crush. Tom Dunleavy, a senior research analyst at crypto-focused market intelligence provider Messari highlighted the statistic in a recent tweet. Dunleavy shared a chart to substantiate his bullish view of Solana.

Solana daily active wallets data from Messari

Solana price outlook among traders is bullish

Experts believe Solana is on track for a bullish breakout, CryptoFaibik, an analyst and technical expert believes SOL is primed for a 14.62% rally. Solana bulls are targeting the $15.20 level and the smart contract platform’s token is on track to break out of the falling edge in its chart.

SOL/USDT price chart

As seen in the chart above, Solana is currently in a downtrend as the asset trades between two converging trendlines. The falling wedge is an indicator of a bullish breakout in SOL and CryptoFaibik expects a run up in Solana price.