- Bitcoin price is prepared to break out of its triangle formation after establishing new support at the $16,800 level.
- The cryptocurrency has attracted large wallet investors to its network with a new 100-week point of control below the $17,000 level.
- Experts believe that the $16,800 level is the new potential bottom for the asset, this is the level where the most volume has been traded in the last 100 weeks.
Bitcoin, the largest asset by market capitalization, has witnessed a consistent decline in its volatility over the past eight weeks. Despite declining activity on the Bitcoin network, analysts have identified a potential bottom at the $16,800 level and believe that BTC is likely to hold its ground at this volume point of control.
Bitcoin establishes new volume point of control below $17,000
Bitcoin, the dominant cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $356 billion formed support at the $16,800 level. BTC recently climbed above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 200-day EMA. Bitcoin flipped its two long-term moving averages and formed new support at the $16,800 level.
Experts have identified a new 100-week point of control below the $17,000 level. @TrendRidersTR, a crypto analyst and trader identified the $16,800 level as a key BTC price support zone.
BTC/USD price chart
As seen in the chart above, the 100-week point of control is at the $16,800 level, the 200-week POC is at $9,200 and the 300-week POC is $3,700. The POC is a key level for an asset as it represents the highest volume traded level in a cryptocurrency’s chart, it acts as a fundamental support/ resistance level.
The largest asset by market capitalization has been trading in an increasingly narrow trading range since the FTX saga in November 2022. Contrary to popular belief, Bitcoin price could continue its climb against the USD.
The expert was quoted:
~16.8K is the new 100 Weekly POC for Bitcoin. In simple terms on the last 100 weeks this is the level where most volume has been traded, which is creating a potential bottom formation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
