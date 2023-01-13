- Solana blockchain continues to see high activity despite an estimated 50 million SOL tokens locked in bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
- A research report by Citigroup Inc reveals a sharp reduction in the circulating supply of Solana, while active addresses and daily NFT volume remain high.
- SOL price eyes $20 target after yielding nearly 25% gains over the past week.
Solana blockchain activity remains high despite concerns surrounding 50 million SOL held by bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Active wallet addresses on the Solana network have increased, alongside a climb in the daily NFT trade volume.
Also read: Peter Schiff urges Bitcoin holders to sell BTC above $19,000 after bullish start to cryptocurrencies in 2023
Solana network’s active addresses and activity remains high against all odds
Solana, an Ethereum-alternative, has recently earned the title “Sam coin” after Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF), the founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. SBF was an active proponent of Solana ecosystem’s native token SOL. Following FTX exchange’s collapse and bankruptcy Solana was hit by a massive reduction in daily active addresses and NFT trade volume.
SOL price nosedived from $37 to $13 within a five day period between November 5 and 10, 2022. While the Ethereum-killer is struggling to wipe its losses from the FTX collapse, SOL’s price has climbed to $17 and the token’s metrics like daily active addresses and NFT trade volume have completed their recovery. Both metrics have returned to levels last seen before the collapse of SBF’s crypto exchange platform, according to Citigroup Inc’s recent report.
The fact an estimated 50 million SOL tokens are locked on the bankrupt crypto exchange that is currently going through its Chapter 11 proceedings, has curbed the circulating supply of SOL tokens acting as a further pump to price. The total supply of SOL tokens is currently 538.38 million of which 9.2% is locked on Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt exchange.
The rise of key metrics back to pre-FTX levels is being interpreted as a comfort among users on the Solana blockchain.
Solana price eyes $20 target
@CryptoGodJohn, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader told his 437,200 followers on Twitter that the expert is awaiting a flush of the $20 level in Solana. SOL price has yielded nearly 73% gains over the last two weeks, since the beginning of 2023. The altcoin has rallied despite sideways price action in Bitcoin and Ethereum in the first week of January 2023.
SOL/USDT Perpetual Futures Contracts
Johnny identified three key levels in the Solana price chart above, at $17.48, $18.80, and the target of $21.51. Yet. the expert believes SOL could first plunge to $14.26 and collect liquidity before the next leg up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
Bitcoin price has reacted explosively to the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, which has caused a whipsaw in BTC price.
Shiba Inu and SHIB The Metaverse gear up to offer first preview of the WAGMI Temple
Shiba Inu, a dog-themed meme coin and Dogecoin competitor is gearing up to preview the first feature or so-called ‘HUB’ of their ecosystem’s metaverse at a Virtual Reality/ Augmented Reality exhibition in Austin Texas, in March 2023.
Ethereum price falls as BTC takes center stage after US CPI announcement
Ethereum price shows a stagnation of its move after it slices through a crucial hurdle, indicating that the rally is exhausting. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) was announced on January 12.
Hedera Hashgraph Prediction: Investors pleased with recent HBAR advancements
Hedera Hashgraph price has gone parabolic in recent days, hurdling previous resistance barriers between the $0.030-$0.040 zone. As of January 12, the scalable smart contract token stands 30% above January’s opening price of $0.036.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.