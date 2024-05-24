Solana and XRP ETFs may be on the cards in 2025, Standard Chartered analyst says

- Ethereum ETF approval may open the floodgates to assets like Solana and XRP that may receive approval for ETFs in 2025.
- Standard Chartered analysts say that cryptocurrencies like Solana and XRP will not be classified as securities.
- SOL wiped out nearly 6% value on Friday, while XRP price is nearly unchanged on the day.
Ethereum Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) approval news has renewed optimism on Solana and XRP ETFs approval in 2025. Analysts at Standard Chartered believe more cryptocurrency ETFs may be approved next year, and these assets will not be classified as securities.
Adrian Zduńczyk’s Birb Nest calls market participants to “unleash a full-blown meme mania on Solana.”
Solana and XRP ETFs could be approved next
As market participants celebrate the approval of Ethereum ETFs, analysts turn their attention to the next asset that could see an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) launch. An analyst behind the handle @CryptoKaleo said in a recent tweet, that the next three likely coins in line for ETF discussions are Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogecoin (DOGE).
Three next likely coins I see in line for ETF discussions:— K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) May 23, 2024
- SOL
- AVAX
- DOGE
Analyst at Standard Chartered Geoffrey Kendrick said that SOL and XRP ETFs may be approved in 2025. Kendrick believes that the approval of the ETH ETF means that Ether and similar cryptocurrencies (other altcoins) will not be classified as securities.
Analysts at The Birb Nest note that the Solana ETF narrative is being discussed on crypto Twitter and by the media, and “this will probably happen.” Analysts say that the market definitely needs more time to introduce a legitimate crypto regulatory framework. While regulation may take time, analysts call market participants to “unleash a full-blown meme mania” on Solana.
They will try to push the narrative that $SOL is another ETF.— THE ₿IRB NEST (@TheBirbNest) May 24, 2024
This will probably happen, but they definitely need more time and they need to introduce a legitimate #crypto regulatory framework.
It will take time, but before they do that in the meantime we can unleash a… https://t.co/kHDZ1SMTwx
In the ongoing cycle, Solana meme coins have consistently posted gains, positioning themselves nearly at par with large market capitalization meme tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why is Pepe meme coin rallying? What’s next after PEPE’s ATH? Premium
Pepe (PEPE) price shows signs of continuing its uptrend, but it might come after a correction. This short-term pullback could be used by sidelined buyers to accumulate PEPE for the next leg up.
Grayscale launches new investment vehicles for NEAR and STX
Grayscale announced the creation and launch of Near Protocol (NEAR) and Bitcoin Layer 2 Stacks (STX) single asset trusts. The company stated that the launch is an attempt to satisfy increased investors' demands for diversified crypto-asset exposure.
Ethereum on the brink of 75% rally as SEC approves ETH ETFs
Ethereum (ETH) bounced back after a brief dip on Thursday as the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approved spot ETH ETFs in a shocking U-turn. US lawmakers had earlier penned a letter to Chair Gary Gensler, urging him to approve the ETFs.
XRP set for rally after Coinbase listing in New York
Coinbase's Chief Legal Officer announced the listing of XRP for its New York clients. XRP was initially removed from the exchange in January 2021 due to an SEC lawsuit on claims of the asset breaking securities regulation.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods? Premium
Bitcoin price shows signs of continuing its uptrend, providing a buying opportunity between $64,580 to $63,095. On-chain metrics forecast a bullish outlook for BTC ahead. If BTC clears $70,000, the chances of resuming the uptrend would skyrocket.