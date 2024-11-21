- Solana surged over 7% as it looks to flip its all-time high resistance of $259.9, eyes $459 price level.
- The rally follows news of the SEC engaging with issuers concerning the potential approval of a Solana ETF.
- VanEck, 21Shares and Canary Capital have all filed S-1 applications for Solana ETF, with Bitwise also showing interest.
Solana (SOL) tested its all-time high resistance of $259.9 on Thursday after recent reports suggested that the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has begun reviewing proposals for Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
SOL eyes 70% rally as SEC begins processing S-1 filing for Solana ETFs
Solana is one of the top trending assets among top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization after testing its all-time high resistance of $259.9 with a 7% rally in the past 24 hours.
The resistance, which marked a peak in SOL's price on November 6, has lasted for over three years. With the recent rise, Solana has now stretched its monthly and yearly gains to over 50% and 370%, respectively.
A move above the resistance will validate a cup and handle pattern, meaning SOL could stage over a 70% rally to $459 in the coming weeks.
SOL/USDT weekly chart
The rally comes after the SEC began reviewing applications and a possible launch in 2025 for a Solana ETF, according to Fox Business's Eleanor Terret.
Terret notes that exchanges such as Cboe may file a form 19b-4 on behalf of issuers over the next few days. The form 19b-4 filing proposes changes to trading rules and is essential for listing crypto ETFs.
So far, only four asset managers have shown interest in the Solana ETFs, including VanEck, 21Shares, Canary Funds and Bitwise — which stated its interest on Wednesday.
While the new development indicates higher chances of the product seeing approval in 2025, it does not guarantee that the SEC will give the green light.
However, most Solana proponents are confident, considering SEC Chair Gensler — whose administration targeted fierce regulations toward the crypto industry — has confirmed he would resign in January 2025, according to a press release by the agency.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Altcoin Season here as Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high?
Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high of $98,384 on Thursday, with altcoins following the suit. Reports highlight that the recent surge in altcoins was fueled by the victory of crypto-friendly candidate Donal Trump in the US presidential election.
Shanghai court confirms legal recognition of crypto ownership
A Shanghai court has confirmed that owning digital assets, including Bitcoin, is legal under Chinese law. Judge Sun Jie of the Shanghai Songjiang People’s Court shared this opinion through the WeChat account of the Shanghai High People’s Court.
BTC hits an all-time high above $97,850, inches away from the $100K mark
Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $97,852 on Thursday, and the technical outlook suggests a possible continuation of the rally to $100,000. BTC futures have surged past the $100,000 price mark on Deribit, and Lookonchain data shows whales are accumulating.
Shiba Inu holders withdraw 1.67 trillion SHIB tokens from exchange
Shiba Inu trades slightly higher, around $0.000024, on Thursday after declining more than 5% the previous week. SHIB’s on-chain metrics project a bullish outlook as holders accumulate recent dips, and dormant wallets are on the move, all pointing to a recovery in the cards.
Bitcoin: New high of $100K or correction to $78K?
Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high of $93,265 in the first half of the week, followed by a slight decline in the latter half. Reports highlight that Bitcoin’s current level is still not overvalued and could target levels above $100,000 in the coming weeks.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.