SOL pumps 7%, records highest daily close since FTX went down as Solana Breakpoint conference commences

- Solana price is up 7%, with a trading volume surge of 150% in the last 24 hours.
- With the surge, SOL tested the $35.33 level last tested days before FTX implosion.
- Solana Breakpoint conference begins on Monday as ecosystem developers come together on governance matters.
Solana (SOL) price is trading with a pronounced bullishness after completing its recovery rally during the October 21 trading session. An uptrend looks to be taking place for the self-proclaimed Ethereum-killer, steered by hype around a key event in its ecosystem.
Also Read: Solana Price Forecast: SOL holders need to exercise patience to capitalize on 40% rally
SOL pumps with Solana Breakpoint conference hype
SOL token is trading at $34.85 at the time of writing, coming on the back of a broader market uptrend with Bitcoin (BTC) leading cryptocurrencies north. More closely, however, trading activity in the SOL market is up a staggering 150% as traders hype the Solana Breakpoint meetup.
Meet us at Breakpoint ☀️— StableLab (@StableLab) October 30, 2023
We'll be in Amsterdam all week for Solana Breakpoint. Catch up with @DooWanNam and @nneomack if you want to chat governance.
DM us to meet or just say hi pic.twitter.com/idWGOp2v6M
The event, lasting from October 30 to November 3, brings together Solana builders in Amsterdam, Netherlands, for the community’s annual celebration. The event has a massive guest lineup, comprising various crypto executives, with developers, artists, content creators, policymakers (nonprofit and government) and students also expected to attend.
Among the issues of interest that may be discussed are FTX and Alameda Research, the failed entities of Sam Bankman-Fried that have demonstrated plans to sell up to $60 million worth of Ethereum, Solana and other assets.
The initial funds left both FTX and Alameda, where they then moved to intermediary wallets before they were sent to the two exchanges— Nansen (@nansen_ai) October 27, 2023
Tracking their movements is made simple with our Entity Profiler which consolidates known FTX and Alameda EVM addresses into one place pic.twitter.com/fZQIsSLI7p
In another report, around 469,587 SOL tokens worth around $15.2 million were moved to Binance and Coinbase exchanges by FTX exchanges, as part of the defunct exchange’s plan to liquidate its cryptocurrency holdings.
Solana price forecast: SOL holders’ eyes peeled on Breakpoint event
Solana price is up almost 7% in the last 24 hours, with technical indicators suggesting the altcoin’s upward potential is not yet exhausted. The price is testing the crucial resistance at $35.26, a level last seen a day before the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire.
Increased buying pressure could see Solana price breach the $35.16 hurdle, with the potential to extrapolate to the $40.00 psychological level. Such a move would denote a 15% climb above current levels.
The position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above the 70 level shows SOL is massively overbought. However, this does not warrant selling, considering the momentum indicator remains northbound. The Awesome Oscillator (AO) is also bullish, moving in the positive territory with pronounced histogram bars.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
Data from behavior analysis tool Santiment corroborates the bullish outlook and points to a significant rise in volatility, social dominance, and open interest for SOL. Together, these metrics show that investors anticipate strong moves for Solana price, with the odds favoring the upside.
SOL Santiment
On the other hand, after the epic run, traders who bought SOL at $30.10 or the multiple entry points lower are likely to start selling. The ensuing selling pressure could see Solana price retrace the aforementioned level or break below it and potentially flip the $28.00 psychological level back to a resistance level.
In the dire case, Solana price could dip into the order block representing the bullish breaker, which extends from $27.46 to $26.33. A solid move below the midline of this zone at $26.87 would clear the clog, with SOL market value likely spiraling to the $20.00 psychological level. Such a move would constitute a 40% slump below current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price gains likely sustainable as Ripple on-chain metrics turn bullish
Ripple price climbed to the $0.55 level, and offered 6.2% weekly gains to holders. As the asset sustains above the $0.50 psychological barrier, its rally is supported by bullish on-chain metrics.
Shiba Inu teases self custodial identity for SHIB holders, fails to push price higher
Shiba Inu developer teased an update bringing self-custodial identity to SHIB holders. The SHIB community is awaiting the Shiba Inu identity surprise announced on October 28.
Maker price drop continues as selling pressure on MKR brews across exchanges
Maker tokens worth $12.8 million were shed by an institutional crypto trading platform in the past week. MKR supply on exchanges climbed 35% between September 5 and early on Monday, indicative of rising selling pressure.
Week Ahead: Macroeconomic events unlikely to spoil BTC ETF victory march
Last week was a blast for Bitcoin spot ETF-related developments. Blackrock’s listing on the DTCC website was noticed, which was then removed but relisted later. The IBTC ticker was also given to Blackrock’s spot Bitcoin ETF.
Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval. On the contrary, the recent rally seems toppy and is likely to trigger a correction.