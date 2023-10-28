Solana Price Forecast: SOL holders need to exercise patience to capitalize on 40% rally

Share:

Solana price uptrend is contingent on two key support levels of $26.41 and $28.80.

A bounce off this level could send SOL toward $38.84 and $48.24 hurdles.

A breakdown of $26.41 could crash the altcoin by nearly 20% to $21.28.

Solana (SOL) price and SOL holders are in a state of confusion about what to expect next. The future of SOL will be dictated by two key support levels and, more importantly, the maintenance of the bullish market outlook.

Solana price at crossroads

Solana price is in a precarious position after breaching the $26.41 and $28.80 hurdles. While these blockades were breached, they have not been tested as a support level. So, a pullback that knocks SOL lower could shatter these barriers.

Additionally, the swing highs produced since October 23 are not confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which shows waning bullish momentum. So, a pullback is all but guaranteed for SOL.

SOL bulls need to keep Solana price above $26.41 and $28.80 support levels. If successful, an extension of the rally is likely. But for this bullish move to occur, the overall outlook of the market needs to remain neutral or bullish.

In such a case, Solana price could see itself targeting the buy-side liquidity resting above $38.84 and $48.24, roughly 38% and 68% away from the $28.80 support floor.

SOL/USDT 4-hour chart

It is clear that the outlook for Solana price is contingent on the $26.41 and $28.80 support levels and the overall market outlook. But if the spot ETF approval news or another lawsuit is announced, it would deeply affect the sentiment of the crowd and potentially trigger a sell-off.

In that case, Solana price could produce a daily candlestick close below $26.41, this move would invalidate the bullish thesis and catalyze a near-20% correction to the October 12 swing low of $21.28.