Solana Price Forecast: SOL holders need to exercise patience to capitalize on 40% rally

- Solana price uptrend is contingent on two key support levels of $26.41 and $28.80.
- A bounce off this level could send SOL toward $38.84 and $48.24 hurdles.
- A breakdown of $26.41 could crash the altcoin by nearly 20% to $21.28.
Solana (SOL) price and SOL holders are in a state of confusion about what to expect next. The future of SOL will be dictated by two key support levels and, more importantly, the maintenance of the bullish market outlook.
Also read: Solana has a good chance of being 2024’s best performer
Solana price at crossroads
Solana price is in a precarious position after breaching the $26.41 and $28.80 hurdles. While these blockades were breached, they have not been tested as a support level. So, a pullback that knocks SOL lower could shatter these barriers.
Additionally, the swing highs produced since October 23 are not confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which shows waning bullish momentum. So, a pullback is all but guaranteed for SOL.
SOL bulls need to keep Solana price above $26.41 and $28.80 support levels. If successful, an extension of the rally is likely. But for this bullish move to occur, the overall outlook of the market needs to remain neutral or bullish.
In such a case, Solana price could see itself targeting the buy-side liquidity resting above $38.84 and $48.24, roughly 38% and 68% away from the $28.80 support floor.
Read more: FTX and Alameda Research prepare to sell $60 million worth of Ethereum, Solana and other assets
SOL/USDT 4-hour chart
It is clear that the outlook for Solana price is contingent on the $26.41 and $28.80 support levels and the overall market outlook. But if the spot ETF approval news or another lawsuit is announced, it would deeply affect the sentiment of the crowd and potentially trigger a sell-off.
In that case, Solana price could produce a daily candlestick close below $26.41, this move would invalidate the bullish thesis and catalyze a near-20% correction to the October 12 swing low of $21.28.
Read more: Solana weekly gains in jeopardy as FTX transfers $15 million worth of SOL to exchanges
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval.
Litecoin address activity explodes, signaling rising LTC circulation among traders
Litecoin address activity and whale transactions hit levels previously seen in June 2023. Dormant LTC tokens are on the move, indicating that a higher volume of Litecoins are circulating among traders.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
SEC to consider up to ten Bitcoin ETF applications as markets price in approvals
Bitcoin (BTC) price rallied nearly 18% this week as market participants seem to be pricing in an upcoming approval of a BTC spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in the United States.
Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval. On the contrary, the recent rally seems toppy and is likely to trigger a correction.