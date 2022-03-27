Solana price has posted double-digit gains over the past week following news of a partnership with a South Korean gaming giant.

The developer community prepares for Solana Miami, set to go live on April 5, 2022.

Analysts are bullish on Solana, predicting a continuation of the altcoin’s uptrend.

Solana price has gained 11% over the past week as the altcoin recovered from its price drop. Solana’s recent partnerships and updates have fueled a bullish narrative among investors.

Solana price could continue climbing above $100

Solana price continued its uptrend as the altcoin sustained above $100. As analysts observe a bullish momentum in the Ethereum killer, Solana has posted double-digit gains.

Following the recent announcement of its partnership with South Korean gaming giant, the community is bullish on Solana price rally. Updates in the Solana ecosystem have fueled investor’s bullish sentiment.

Solana announced the “Solana Miami” event, set to launch on April 5, calling the developer community to join and build on the altcoin’s network. The Hacker House event is a part of Solana Miami and calls Solana’s community of developers to build applications offline with in-person guidance on the ground.

Hacker House Miami is free to attend, and just one part of #SolanaMiami



Register for Hacker House https://t.co/urEEXFl300



Explore Solana Miami https://t.co/Ea07u8m9fg — Solana (@solana) March 25, 2022

Artists and merchants from the Miami region are invited to the free to attend the event to showcase their work to the Solana community.

Analysts have evaluated the Solana price trend and predicted a continuation of the altcoin’s uptrend, above $100. @TraderKoz believes the Solana price trend looks solid; the analyst is bullish on the Ethereum-killer.

Crypto analysts at @TrendRidersTR believe Solana price is testing the rider band on the four-hour and daily chart. If Solana price stays at the current level for a few days, $100 could be an ideal support for the next leg up in the altcoin.