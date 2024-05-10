- Bitcoin price drops back to $60,660 support level for third time this week.
- Asia has been trying, but American session proved worst performer this week. Europe has been front-running US session selling.
- Billionaire real estate investor Barry Sternlicht says he expects at least one bank failure per week.
Bitcoin (BTC) price has consistently shown weakness in the US session, relative to when Asian markets opened this week. It comes despite crypto taking center-stage in US Election campaigns.
Also Read: Bitcoin price dips to $61K but defends one of its most resilient macro uptrends ever
Daily digest market movers: Bitcoin in the red as price correction ensues in US session
In the week ending Saturday, May 11, Bitcoin price started the Asian session with a show of strength, before tables started to turn in the late hours of the European session and worse in the US session.
Can the Americans pls stop selling?— Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) May 10, 2024
The commendable performance for the Asian session comes as Hong Kong and China continue to show euphoria over the recently-launched spot BTC and Ether ETFs.
The mania becomes intense following reports that one of the issuers, Chinese fund house Harvest Global Investment, may be considering seeking approval to trade in mainland China via the Connects Program. Notably, mainland China has been the biggest buyer of Hong Kong ETFs in the past three years, making this a huge move.
The New York session often sees increased trading activity and higher volatility compared to other sessions, which can lead to more fluctuations in Bitcoin prices. News and announcements occurring during the American session are majorly focused on US election campaigns, regulatory developments, economic data releases and geopolitical tensions, increasing volatility for BTC.
More specifically, trading patterns specific to the American session may influence Bitcoin's performance during this time.
Meanwhile, Billionaire real estate investor Barry Sternlicht says he expects at least one bank failure per week in the US, Fortune reports.
Billionaire Barry Sternlicht predicts a wave of bank failures, expecting at least one bank to fail weekly, due to the ongoing real estate market collapse, as reported by Fortune. pic.twitter.com/j5tg0IN1VS— The Daily Flame (@TheDailyFlame_) May 10, 2024
In times of financial instability or uncertainty, some investors may turn to alternative assets like Bitcoin as a "safe haven" to protect their wealth.
If there are concerns about the stability of the traditional banking system due to bank collapses, it could potentially lead to an increased demand for Bitcoin and drive up its price.
Technical analysis: Support at $60,660 proves critical for Bitcoin
After three successful retests of the $60,660 support level, this buyer congestion base has proven critical for Bitcoin price. However, it may not be enough to sustain an uptrend unless the bulls are able to haul BTC to the other crucial level of $63,039, where bullish activity waits to interact with Bitcoin price. The yellow spikes of the volume profile show this.
Bitcoin price faces immediate resistance from the Smooth Moving Average (SMMA) at $62,466, beyond which a decisive flip above $63,039 would encourage more buying activity. However, the weekly high of $65,500 is also a critical level to beat for BTC. A stable candlestick close above this level on the one-day time frame would solidify the uptrend, setting the pace for a continuation of the uptrend.
In a highly bullish case, Bitcoin price could break past the upper band of the Bollinger Bands indicator at $67,224, before flipping the $70,000 threshold into support. This would give the bulls a shot at retaking the $73,777 all-time high before further upside potential.
As reported in a previous article, Bitcoin price is also consolidating within a falling wedge pattern, the profit objective of which is a 20% breakout to the estimated target of $76,116.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if the $60,660 support breaks, Bitcoin price could extend the fall. While a slip below the lower boundary of the Bollinger Bands indicator at $58,854 would be concerning, only a one-day candlestick close below $56,000, and effectively the lower trendline of the falling wedge would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) momentum indicators are below their respective mean levels. Also, the RSI continues to record lower highs since late March. This not only points to prevailing bearish sentiment in the market but also tilts the odds further in favor of the downside.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethena plans to leverage USDe to integrate DeFi, CeFi and traditional finance
Ethena (ENA), a protocol developed on the Ethereum blockchain offering a synthetic stablecoin (USDe) that operates across various DeFi applications, announced on Friday that itsUSDe will integrate DeFi, CeFi and traditional finance as part of its 2024 roadmap.
XRP hovers above $0.50 as Ripple joins alliance to simplify recovery of digital assets
XRP trades around $0.5174 early on Friday, wiping out gains from earlier in the week, as Ripple announced it has joined an alliance to support digital asset recovery alongside Hedera and the Algorand Foundation.
Toncoin price surges as Notcoin gains attention across the crypto community
TON saw a brief rally on Thursday following a recent announcement that Binance and OKX will launch Notcoin (NOT) as the newest token on the Binance launchpool and the OKX Jumpstart.
AI crypto coins rally ahead of ChatGPT creator OpenAI plans to announce Google search competitor on Monday
Barely before the hype around NVIDIA stock gain is over, AI crypto tokens have another bullish catalyst coming their way, which could provide more tailwinds to drive the price of the sector’s tokens.
Bitcoin: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.