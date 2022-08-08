- Hodlnaut informed users that withdrawals, token swaps and deposits are halted immediately.
- The Singapore based financial services platform withdrew their MAS license application and ceased all borrowing and lending services.
- The platform is working on a recovery plan with Damodara Ong LLC, Hodlnaut will publish another update on August 19.
Hodlnaut followed in the footsteps of Celsius as the lender halted withdrawals and token swaps. Hodlnaut has withdrawn its Monetary Authority of Singapore license application, due to the unforeseen market conditions.
Also read: Dragoma on Polygon suffers rug pull, DMA price declines 99.8%
Hodlnaut halts withdrawals, token swaps and withdraws MAS application
Hodlnaut informed users in a blog post that withdrawals, token swaps and deposits are halted with immediate effect. Hodlnaut cited recent market conditions for the decision to stabilize liquidity and preserve assets. The crypto lender reassured users that the decision to halt their digital payment token (DPT) services, token swap and withdrawals is a result of market conditions and the liquidity crisis.
Dear users, we regret to inform you that we will be halting withdrawals, token swaps and deposits immediately due to recent market conditions. We have also withdrawn our MAS licence application. Here is our full statement https://t.co/5KfHUBzWsn Our next update will be on 19 Aug.— Hodlnaut (@hodlnautdotcom) August 8, 2022
Interestingly, the blog post in which Hodlnaut informs users of the update was first published on July 15, 2022 and updated today, August 8. Proponents and influencers on crypto Twitter have criticized Hodlnaut for the delay in making the announcement.
In addition to lending, Hodlnaut offered token swap services that are being rolled back, therefore the financial services firm has withdrawn the license application submitted to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Hodlnaut is working with Damodara Ong LLC on the feasibility and timelines of the recovery plan with users’ best interests in mind. Hodlnaut has turned off social media except Twitter, email and Telegram, in order to respond to queries.
Users have access to their account and balance, however withdrawals remain disabled. Hodlnaut has informed that users will continue earning interest and payouts will be every Monday, until further notice. Hodlnaut’s next update is scheduled for August 19. The lender has reset everyone’s interest payout settings to “in-kind” effective immediately after the announcement.
Terra whistleblower highlights Hodlnaut crisis before unraveling
FatManTerra, popular as Terra’s LUNA-UST crash whistleblower called out Hodlnaut weeks ago, in June 2022. Hodlnaut was connected to UST crash, the whistleblower noted:
On the 6th of April, Hodlnaut added UST to their stablecoin repertoire, boasting some great interest rates. 14% on a CeFi platform is very high for a stablecoin, even higher than what 3AC was offering lending platforms without even factoring in the site's disbursement vig.
Despite exposure to UST, Hodlnaut failed to inform users and dealt with the liquidity crisis in a delayed manner. Halting withdrawals and working on a recovery plan in the second week of August when the firm lost funds exposed to the UST swap during the de peg.
CeFi degeneracy knows no bounds. Here's a case study into Hodlnaut - a centralized yield platform - and why I believe they have both lied to & misrepresented stablecoin staking risks to customers. These websites are not as trustworthy as you may think. (1/25)— FatMan (@FatManTerra) June 26, 2022
The fall of Hodlnaut is in line with the collapse of financial firms post the collapse of Terra’s UST.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price ekes out a 15% move as whales return
Bitcoin price kicked off the new week on a positive note, climbing 4.50% to trade at $24,086 at the time of writing. The larger cryptocurrency market appears to have flipped green, led by Avalanche’s 11.30% gains, Polkadot’s 9.20%, Solana’s 7.30% and Ethereum’s 6.50%.
Is it too late to be part of the Chainlink rally
Chainlink (LINK) price has been on fire since last week with 23% gains already, in just a matter of days as investors focus on the possibility of rate cuts by the Fed, and as rumours emerge that inflation could be set to drop.
Ripple is set to lose legal battle against the SEC, argues US Congressman
US Congressman Brad Sherman commented on the SEC v. Ripple case. Rep. Sherman believes Ripple will likely lose its legal battle as the native cryptocurrency XRP is a security.
Here’s what to do if you missed the recent AVAX price rally
AVAX price shows no signs of stopping as it bounced off a stable support level on August 2 and triggered a massive run-up. This move seems to have reached an upper limit for now and is likely to pull back a little.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.