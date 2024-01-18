SILLY Solana meme coin rallies 40% as Chinese New Year narrative kicks in

- Chinese New Year is likely to usher in rallies in meme coins like Silly Dragon, China coins, Gaming and Cartel token.
- Solana-based meme coin SILLY climbed over 41% in the past week, ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year.
- Top gaming tokens and China coins are likely to offer gains, analyst shares four key narratives to keep an eye on.
Solana-based Bonk (BONK) kicked off the trend of meme coin price rallies in December 2023. With the upcoming Chinese New Year on February 10, Silly Dragon (SILLY) eclipsed other meme coins to offer 42% weekly gains to holders.
New era meme coin price rallies have been catalyzed by developments in the past four weeks. Dogwifhat’s (WIF), Memecoin (MEME) and BONK noted a spike in their prices, with SILLY leading the gains, on Thursday.
Also read: Bitcoin price trades sideways below $43,000 as altcoin season kicks off
SILLY moves markets alongside Solana meme coins
Silly Dragon token gained popularity riding the wave of Solana ecosystem meme coin rallies and the upcoming Chinese New Year, “Year of the Dragon.” SILLY price offered holders 43.95% gains in the past week.
Solana-ecosystem meme coin rallies have failed to catalyze gains in SOL price. In the past week, SOL price dropped nearly 2% while SILLY and WIF prices rallied 42% and 150% respectively. Solana meme coins gains therefore come alongside liquidation in SOL, $3.2 million in long positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours, according to Coinalyze data.
After being the subject of criticism for its close ties with bankrupt FTX exchange’s Samuel Bankman-Fried, Solana has come a long way. From “Sam” coin to a bustling meme coin ecosystem host, SOL’s comeback is likely catalyzed by several factors.
The ongoing altcoin season, the general optimism among market participants, following Bitcoin ETF approval by the Securities and Exchange Commision and a surge in activity on the Solana chain. BONK’s airdrop to Solana phone users and the token’s massive price rally in December, where it climbed to a peak of $0.0000349 were among major catalysts driving gains in the ecosystem’s meme coins.
SILLY was recently listed on HTX exchange. It ranked among the top gains post listing on the exchange platform.
#HTX Listing Gains Recap:— HTX (@HTX_Global) January 17, 2024
$MYRO +1383%
$RATS +1100%
$SATS +791%
$SILLY +300%
$TROLL +223%
$ZKF +163%
Which one did you trade?
Trade the hottest altcoins on https://t.co/K7SVDpBTiU and ride the crypto wave! pic.twitter.com/LpZRpbOmDr
SILLY has generated $4 million in open interest in the past 24 hours, an increase of 40.15% in the same timeframe. $15,500 in shorts were liquidated in SILLY in the past day and long positions dominate shorts on derivatives exchanges.
SILLY Long/Short statistics
The data from Coinalyze reveals that derivatives traders are likely bullish on SILLY and the sentiment is likely shared by spot markets as well, as the meme coin posts nearly 25% daily gains.
SILLY pump yields massive gains, China coins next?
In the anticipation surrounding the upcoming Chinese New Year, China coins Conflux (CFX), NEO, Alchemy Pay (ACH), Filecoin (FIL), VeChain (VET) and Quant (QNT) could see their prices rallying, according to crypto expert on X (formerly Twitter), @Mangyek0.
The crypto analyst has identified top gaming and cartel coins that could see similar price action as Solana-based meme coins ahead of February 10. @Manyek0 listed the assets in a recent tweet:
It's simple!— MAXPAIN (@Mangyek0) January 18, 2024
I see, "Chinese New Year", "Chinese Festival" "2024 Year of Dragon" I buy dragon! https://t.co/3rcAEOmviM pic.twitter.com/tlDEtSfsXl
The Chinese New Year is a significant event for Asian traders, given how experts believe crypto price discovery starts in the East, the volatility in crypto prices in the next four weeks could catalyze rallies or price corrections in Solana ecosystem tokens like SILLY, BONK, WIF and gaming/cartel coins.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust: Three years and a spot ETF later, GBTC discount comes to an end
Grayscale was the key to achieving a spot Bitcoin ETF approval after winning the lawsuit it filed against the SEC for wrongfully denying its application to convert GBTC into a spot ETF. This was followed by the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust becoming the best-performing ETP post-launch and presently making a historic comeback.
Injective price surged 2,700% in 2023, outshining Solana rally due to one key factor
The trade-off between the top position in the crypto market takes place every day in terms of gains, but beating out Solana on a yearly basis is a different thing altogether, and Injective price rise in 2023 did that exactly. This was caused by the hype surrounding its core principle more than the investors' support.
Coinbase CLO wants case with the US SEC left to Congress
Coinbase exchange’s case against the US SEC is on, with the presiding judge, Katherine Polk Failla trying to determine whether securities law applies to listings. The ruling will depend on whether the transactions in any of the twelve cryptocurrency tokens should be classified as an unregistered security.
Polkadot price risks a 5% fall as DOT fills up a triangle
Polkadot (DOT) price has been on a downtrend, with its upside potential capped by a descending trendline. To the south, DOT stays buoyant thanks to the support offered by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $7.3100, reinforced by the ascending triangle that completes the triangle.
Bitcoin: BTC crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price action since October has been broadly bullish, consolidating within an ascending price channel. The hype around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) played a role in nurturing this uptrend, as well as the halving event that remains on the horizon.