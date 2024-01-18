- Bitcoin is trading sideways below the $43,000 level on Thursday.
- BTC halving event is 110 days away, experts consider this a typical catalyst for Bitcoin price.
- Altcoin season kicked off on January 14 and BTC dominance shrunk to 47.5%.
Bitcoin market participants are likely indecisive as BTC trades sideways below $43,000 on Thursday, January 18. Bitcoin price declined nearly 8% in the past week, as altcoin season marks its beginning.
BTC halving event, considered a catalyst for Bitcoin price, is 110 days away.
Also read: Bitcoin records largest transaction of 2024, $665.3 million BTC transferred on Tuesday
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin price action disappoints traders, halving draws close
- Bitcoin price drops below its two-year high of $48,989. BTC is trading sideways below the $43,000 level on Thursday. At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is $42,809. BTC price observed nearly 8% losses in the past week.
- BTC price action disappointed market participants alongside decrease in Bitcoin dominance.
- The dominance of the largest asset by market capitalization has dropped to 47.5%.
Bitcoin dominance. Source: CoinGecko
The Altcoin Season Index, an indicator that tracks whether 75% of the top 50 cryptocurrencies performed better than Bitcoin, reads 78 on January 18. The indicator signaled that Altcoin Season kicked off on January 14.
Altcoin Season Index. Source: Blockchaincenter.net
Experts consider the Bitcoin halving event a catalyst for BTC price. The halving event is 110 days away, according to data from the countdown timer on Nicehash.com. The event will slash the reward for mining BTC blocks, meaning miners will receive half the current reward for verifying transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain.
The mining reward will be slashed to 3.125 BTC per block, post the fourth halving in April 2024.
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price trades below $43,000 level
Altcoin season likely event that took the shine away from Bitcoin price action. BTC price traded sideways below the $43,000 level on Thursday. In the past week, BTC price dropped nearly 8%, yielding losses for holders.
The asset’s price dropped below the 50% Fibonacci Retracement of the BTC price decline between November 2021 and 2022. At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is $42,843, below the 50% Fibonacci Retracement at $43,074. This marks a key resistance in BTC price recovery. The other two key resistances are represented as R1 and R2 in the chart below, they represent the imbalance zone between $43,589 and $45,613.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close above the $43,074 level could invalidate the bearish thesis for Bitcoin price.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust: Three years and a spot ETF later, GBTC discount comes to an end
Grayscale was the key to achieving a spot Bitcoin ETF approval after winning the lawsuit it filed against the SEC for wrongfully denying its application to convert GBTC into a spot ETF. This was followed by the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust becoming the best-performing ETP post-launch and presently making a historic comeback.
Injective price surged 2,700% in 2023, outshining Solana rally due to one key factor
The trade-off between the top position in the crypto market takes place every day in terms of gains, but beating out Solana on a yearly basis is a different thing altogether, and Injective price rise in 2023 did that exactly. This was caused by the hype surrounding its core principle more than the investors' support.
Coinbase CLO wants case with the US SEC left to Congress
Coinbase exchange’s case against the US SEC is on, with the presiding judge, Katherine Polk Failla trying to determine whether securities law applies to listings. The ruling will depend on whether the transactions in any of the twelve cryptocurrency tokens should be classified as an unregistered security.
Polkadot price risks a 5% fall as DOT fills up a triangle
Polkadot (DOT) price has been on a downtrend, with its upside potential capped by a descending trendline. To the south, DOT stays buoyant thanks to the support offered by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $7.3100, reinforced by the ascending triangle that completes the triangle.
Bitcoin: BTC crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price action since October has been broadly bullish, consolidating within an ascending price channel. The hype around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) played a role in nurturing this uptrend, as well as the halving event that remains on the horizon.