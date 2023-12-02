Shibarium transactions hit new highs at $5.11 million but Shiba Inu price fails to show parity

- Shibarium transactions have hit a new all-time high of $5.11 million, according to lead marketer of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.
- Lucie cites reports increased traffic, soaring gas prices, and more burn, acknowledging that momentum is coming slowly but surely.
- Meanwhile, Shiba Inu price remains underwater, confined in a consolidation phase amid recovery efforts.
Shibarium the famous Layer 2 (L2) blockchain network built atop the Ethereum blockchain continue to gain traction even as it links to the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. It was developed to serve as a scaling solution for Shiba Inu, enabling faster and cheaper transactions. However, despite the two ecosystems being tied to the hip, their value growth is not showing parity.
Shibarium transactions hit new highs
Shibarium and the Shiba ecosystem technology and marketing specialist, Lucie, has revealed that the L2 network’s transactions have hit a new all-time high as $5.11 million. She acknowledges increased traffic, soaring gas prices, and more burn, highlighting that “the momentum is coming slowly but surely.”
#Shibarium transactions hitting new highs at 5.1M DT— | ✨Shib.io✨ (@LucieSHIB) December 2, 2023
Meanwhile, it remains unclear where the traffic is coming from but there is speculation that the momentum could soon reflect on on-chain trading volume as well as Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), SHIB and Leash (LEASH) prices, seeing as these ecosystems are all intertwined. This is yet to be seen, particularly for SHIB, whose price remains underwater.
Shiba Inu price trapped in consolidation phase
Shiba Inu price continues to consolidate between the $0.00000814 and $0.00000910 levels, with a 0.5% value surge over the last day and 1% pump in the last week. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above 50, suggesting bulls are leading the SHIB market. However, its flattened outlook shows buying activity remains at a minimum.
Meanwhile, the Awesome Oscillators (AO) are showing red histogram bars and thinly holding in the positive territory. This shows the bears could easily take over. Meanwhile, however, while the odds still favor the bulls, increased buying pressure could see Shiba Inu price extend north, clearing out from the consolidation phase by flipping the $0.00000910 resistance to a support floor.
In a highly bullish case, the gains could extend for Shiba Inu price to shed one zero and test the $0.00001066 resistance level. Such a move would constitute a 30% climb above current levels.
SHIB/USDT 3-day chart
On the flip side, increased selling pressure below current levels could see Shiba Inu price lose the immediate support at $0.00000814, potentially extending the fall to the $0.00000659 support level. In the dire case, the slump could extend for the price to collect buy-side liquidity that continues to reside underneath.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
