Shiba Inu whales move 1.52 trillion SHIB overnight, meme coin gears for recovery

- Shiba Inu has registered a spike in large volume transactions in the last 24 hours.
- SHIB tokens worth $11.11 million were moved in whale transfers, signaling increase in user activity.
- SHIB price climbed nearly 5% since September 11 low of $0.00000695.
Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, seems to be gearing towards a price recovery, according to the latest on-chain developments. Large volume transfers initiated by whales moved 1.52 trillion SHIB tokens in the past 24 hours.
Also read: Chainlink could face increased selling pressure as $100 million worth of LINK tokens hit exchanges
Shiba Inu large transaction volume likely to fuel volatility in SHIB
Large transaction volumes are typically associated with volatility in the asset’s price, particularly in days of thin trading. In the case of SHIB, based on data from crypto intelligence tracker IntoTheBlock, the total volume of token transfer in the last 24 hours accounts for 1.52 trillion SHIB.
Large transaction volume in Shiba Inu
SHIB tokens worth $11.11 million were moved across the chain. Such moves signal an increase in user activity, which in thinly traded days can bring a spike in volatility in the asset’s price in either direction. In Shiba Inu’s case, it is possible that the price reaction is to the upside as the meme coin has gained 5% from September 12, when it posted a three-month low of $0.00000695.
The meme coin’s price has been in a downward trend since August 12. At the time of writing, SHIB price is below its three long-term 10-day, 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) at $0.00000738, $0.00000795 and $0.00000890, respectively.
Events like the relaunch of the Shibarium network after the botched first attempt and the mass burn of SHIB tokens have failed to catalyze a recovery in SHIB price. The spike in large transactions by whales could push the meme coin higher, supporting a decisive break out of the downward trend.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana price fails to break trend with longs likely to suffer
Solana (SOL) price remains trapped within a bearish technical and could continue south unless bullish momentum returns to the market. The situation could have been worse if not for the blocks imposed by the court when it allowed the liquidation of FTX exchange's $3.6 billion crypto.
HIFI price falls 40% after Binance opens Hifi Finance perpetual contract, Korean traders...
Hifi Finance (HIFI) price slumped after a remarkable seven-day rally, which was much-awaited by token holders after a long-standing consolidation. The rise and fall came while Bitcoin (BTC) price remains lull, with the broader market craving for impulse.
XRP is the next Bitcoin if we solve a multi-trillion-dollar problem, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Brad Garlinghouse says XRP could be the next Bitcoin if “we solve a multi-trillion-dollar problem. The CEO says Ripple has been working with regulators and regulated institutions like banks all along where there is regulatory clarity.
FTX claims portal back online; Mark Cuban's phishing attack could have been way worse!
FTX claims portal has resumed operation after accounts were affected by a cybersecurity incident in August. The attack targeted Kroll, the third-party agent leading the creditor claims for the FTX bankruptcy.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates crash in September
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.