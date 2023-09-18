Chainlink could face increased selling pressure as $100 million worth of LINK tokens hit exchanges

- Chainlink price yields 7% daily gain with bullish catalysts like whale accumulation and recent partnerships.
- LINK holders expect a negative impact on Chainlink price with $100 million worth of tokens hitting Binance.
- Chainlink community ambassador explains that the recent inflow of 70 million LINK tokens to exchanges is the scheduled token release.
Chainlink’s supply on exchanges has climbed with 18.75 million tokens hitting centralized exchanges like Binance. This represents $100 million worth of LINK tokens, which could create considerable selling pressure on Chainlink and a likely decline in the asset’s price.
LINK price has rallied 7% on the day and 9.5% over the past week.
LINK supply on centralized exchanges increases
Market participants have noted a huge spike in on-chain activity in LINK tokens. On September 15, Chainlink recorded a massive increase in activity on its blockchain with nearly 52.3 million LINK tokens being transferred to centralized exchange wallets.
Chainlink large transaction volume
52.3 million tokens is equivalent to nearly $326 million in LINK. This is not the first such movement of this kind recorded on-chain, however.
More recently, crypto intelligence tracker Lookonchain identified that a wallet tagged as “Chainlink Noncirculating Supply” has been depositing LINK to Binance every three months since August 26, 2022. On September 16, the wallet deposited 15.7 million LINK worth approximately $97.5 million to Binance.
LINK deposits by the Chainlink Noncirculating Supply wallet
Since August 2022, the total volume of LINK deposited is 71.8 million, worth $446 million. Of this, 70 million is part of the scheduled token release of Chainlink for development purposes, according to Chainlink Ambassador’s recent tweet. This explains part of the influx to exchanges, leaving the 1.8 million token transfer unexplained.
This is the long term token release schedule shared in June, with usage including LINK paid to nodes as a subsidies as well as treasury diversification for funding development https://t.co/peYeGzAPIkhttps://t.co/BbFjFgkENA pic.twitter.com/rpJqDxTTa0— ChainLinkGod.eth (@ChainLinkGod) September 17, 2023
LINK token influx to exchanges has raised concerns within the holder community, speculating on the impact and likelihood of a sell-off of LINK. Over the past day, LINK price climbed 7.2% to $6.580. The altcoin has yielded a nearly 10% gain to holders over the past week, amidst concerns of a sell-off.
It remains to be seen whether the large volume deposits to centralized exchanges are absorbed by the demand from large wallet investors, or drive LINK price lower.
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.