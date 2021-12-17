Shiba Inu sees bulls ready to break the bearish triangle

- Shiba Inu price action has been stuck in a bearish triangle since December 1st.
- SHIB price sees bulls getting in for the squeeze and a return towards $0.00004490.
- Expect to see more bullish price action going into the weekend towards $0.00005690.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is being squeezed higher as it pushes up against the red descending trend line of a bearish triangle which has kept SHIB price action in a chokehold since December 1st. As bulls knock against the descending red trend line, expect an acceleration in price action if the succeed in breaking through it. A successful penetration above, would provide the impetus for a push higher towards $0.0000490, in the first leg, and then $0.00005690 by the weekend.
With a breakout, 76% of gains could be on the table
Shiba Inu price is ready to break above the red descending trend line that has been capping SHIB price action from further gains. As bulls stand firm at $0.000003200, expect – with the help of supportive sentiment – for the red descending trend line to be broken, and for an explosion of buying volume to follow, from sidelined investors jumping on the bullish signal. In the first phase, price action could quickly go to $0.00004490, the 61.8% Fibonacci level.
SHIB price will then face some profit-taking and hesitation from investors who joined the rally too late. The 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.000004765 will offer resistance, with SHIB price dipping back towards $0.00004490 for support. With a bounce off there, last-minute investors will join, which should be sufficient to push SHIB price action towards the 50% Fibonacci level at $0.00005690.
SHIB/USD daily chart
Headwinds in global markets, after central bank divergence at Wednesday and Thursdays’ meetings, could cause a false breakout above the red descending trend line, or a rally towards $0.00004490, but accompanied by a strong fade that pares back profits. A break to the downside would take out the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $0.00002782, ready for a dip towards $0.00002000 with the 200-day SMA coming in strongly with support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decentraland profit-taking to continue with MANA price diving to $2.75
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Decentraland price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate MANA’s downtrend.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
Justin Sun retires from Tron Foundation, price crashes in response to founder’s exit
Justin Sun, the founder of Tron has announced his retirement from the altcoin’s foundation, claiming that TRX is now completely decentralized.
Sandbox price could crash 20% as SAND fails to set a higher high
Sandbox price failed to breakout higher after consolidating between two levels recently. As a result, SAND is retracing to a crucial support level and is likely to continue heading lower.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.