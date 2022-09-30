- Shiba Eternity, Shiba Inu’s collectible card game, will be available for download worldwide on October 6, 2022.
- Shytoshi Kusama will reveal the plans for Shiba Eternity on October 1, and drop details about the games.
- Analysts believe Shiba Inu price has lost bullish momentum, it remains to be seen whether Shiba Eternity launch can reinvigorate it.
Shytoshi Kusama, the project lead for Shiba Inu, has dropped a teaser about Shiba Eternity games for the SHIB community. Proponents expect the launch of the collectible card game to be a bullish catalyst for Shiba Inu price.
Also read: Shiba Inu price: Ethereum whale swallows 272 billion SHIB, becomes investors’ favorite
Shiba Eternity download arrives worldwide on October 6
Shiba Inu holders have been eagerly awaiting the launch of Shiba Eternity, the SHIB ecosystem’s collectible card game. Over the last two months, Shiba Inu developers have rolled out updates pertaining to the game and it has been available for download in a few parts of the world.
Players in Vietnam and Australia, for example, had access to Shiba Eternity games and it is set to make its debut globally on October 6. Shiba Inu announced October 6 as its Download Day after initially scheduling it for October 1.
The official Shiba Eternity worldwide Download Day has been scheduled for October 6th, 2022.— Shib (@Shibtoken) September 30, 2022
This will allow us to accomplish the following:
Announce the 30 Second Spot Winner on October 1st, 2022.
Release the entire lore of Shiba Eternity on October 1st, 2022.
1/3 pic.twitter.com/NPtEfhDhln
Shiba Eternity download day on October 6, 2022
Shytoshi Kusama will release crucial updates on how Shiba Eternity will play a key role in supporting the global SHIB community. The Shiba Inu announcement reads,
Shiba Eternity’s download day will make history as the day when ShibArmy reached new heights on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Download Day @shibaeternity #OCT622— Shib (@Shibtoken) September 30, 2022
Get Ready #ShibArmy pic.twitter.com/vYiYAb8uma
Analysts observe decline in Shiba Inu’s bullish momentum
Despite the bullish update from Shiba Inu developers, SHIB price itself has experienced a decline in bullish momentum. Shiba Inu price crossed the $0.00001127 level that aligns with the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement level and met strong resistance. RSI indicates the likelihood that Shiba Inu price will weaken further. Azeez Mustafa, a crypto analyst argues that Shiba Inu is likely to continue its downtrend and price could nosedive to $0.000009470.
SHIB-USD price chart
However, it remains to be seen whether Shiba Eternity acts as a catalyst for SHIB price and pushes the meme coin higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
The best level for buyers before Polkadot price rallies 45%
Polkadot price has been hovering below a previously formed range for quite some time. The recent venture below a level has led to a bottom reversal formation that could result in a swift rally. Investors could get a window to purchase DOT at a discount.
XRP rallies by 12% as court orders SEC to produce documents from Hinman’s speech
The SEC vs. Ripple Labs case has been one of the biggest stories stemming from the crypto market. However, the lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is not only about to come to an end two years since its beginning but might also see Ripple Labs win it.
Ethereum Classic price is setting up for a sharp rally to $33, here's what traders...
Ethereum classic could make a surprise move to the upside if market conditions persist. Ethereum Classic could see a spike to the upside. The bulls are attempting to regain the support of the 8-day exponential moving average.
About $1.2 billion worth of Litecoin could turn profitable if LTC rallies to this price level
Litecoin might not be the flagbearer of the crypto market like Bitcoin or the constant center of attention like Ethereum and Cardano. However, LTC still manages to make it into the list of cryptocurrencies held by the majority.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.