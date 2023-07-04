Shiba Inu price rises 10% as Shibarium ecosystem holders near 1.5 million

- Shiba Inu price bounced 10% from an intra-day low of $0.00000702 on June 30 to the current price of $0.00000774.
- The rise comes amid the growing potential for the Shibarium ecosystem, bolstered by the network's token-burning mechanism.
- Adoption is also a factor in the increasing market value, with the number of ecosystem holders edging toward 1.5 million.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has sustained the bullish streak that began mid-June, rising above a crucial support level with an inclination toward a continued northbound move. The meme coin has shown significant resilience, overcoming selling pressure from 94 billion SHIB tokens sold in the Poly Network hack.
Also Read: Shiba Inu resists selling pressure from sale of 94 billion SHIB tokens by Poly Network hackers
Shiba Inu price enjoys the allure of Layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price enjoys the proceeds of increasing popularity for the Shibarium ecosystem. This is the Layer-2 (L2) network for the SHIB token and a general transitional evolution to the Shiba Ecosystem. It defines a collective blockchain committed to scaling and inviting solutions, innovation, and security to the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
Notably, the Shibarium L2 blockchain is built atop the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, the same blockchain that SHIB ecosystem tokens such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Doge-killer token LEASH, and Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), use.
L2 blockchains have increased in popularity because of their characteristic ability to provide privileges such as scalability, enhanced transaction speeds, reduced fees, and an expansive framework for development.
Shiba Inu network grows amid increasing popularity
Based on recent reports, the Shibarium ecosystem continues to record significant growth, with the total number of Shibarium users steadily edging toward 1.5 million. Out of these, the number of SHIB token holders accounts for approximately 85% (1,287,803 holders), while BONE token holders account for roughly 5.5% (82,622 holders) and 2% for Doge Killer, representing 30,178 LEASH holders.
DogPad Finance, which boasts an entire ecosystem of utilities for creating new tokens on Shibarium, accounts for 0.15%, with approximately 2,200 DOGPAD holders in the Shibarium ecosystem.
Current #Shibarium ecosystem holders: $SHIB — 1,287,803 holders$BONE — 82,622 holders$LEASH — 30,178 holders— DogPad Finance on Shibarium! (@DogPadFinance) July 3, 2023
And, $DOGPAD has only 2,200 holders... Make your own calculations, the potential is huge!#SHIB #BONE #LEASH #DOGPAD #SHIBARMYSTRONG pic.twitter.com/EW17kM0C2W
The development bodes well with SHIB's goal to usher in new crypto users, with Shibarium's L2 blockchain protocols already serving a wide range of industry realms, including the metaverse, web3 innovation, and gaming. These areas benefit from the ecosystem's scalability commonality while presenting a better alternative to the performance limitations of other blockchain networks.
Notably, as the Web3 concept continues to evolve, blockchain technology is steadily taking center stage, with the Shibarium ecosystem taking a strategic position with cost and speed difference-makers that drive its mainstream adoption.
Another factor that continues to support Shiba Inu price is the network’s burn mechanism, which is focused on reducing SHIB supply.
HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00000773 (1hr -0.06% ▼ | 24hr 0.84% ▲ )— Shibburn (@shibburn) July 3, 2023
Market Cap: $4,562,937,854 (1.11% ▲)
Total Supply: 589,349,660,530,248
TOKENS BURNT
Past 24Hrs: 18,277,843 (-31.78% ▼)
Past 7 Days: 183,831,886 (-82.56% ▼)
According to the SHIB burn tracker, more than 9.3million SHIB tokens were burned in the last hour in a single transaction and almost 20 million tokens over the last 24 hours.
Shiba Inu price forecast as bullish momentum sustains
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is up 10% since the intra-day low of $0.00000702 recorded on June 30. The liquidity collected below the $0.00000720 support set the tone for a bounce to the current price of $0.00000774.
Technical indicators support the upside as Shib Inu price confronts the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.00000802. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is heading north, suggesting rising momentum. Its position above 50 suggests significant price strength, enough to sustain an uptrend.
Also, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator's histograms flashed green as they slowly pulled upwards toward the midline. A successful crossover into the positive territory would confer control of SHIB to the bulls.
SHIB/USDT 1-Day Chart
Meanwhile, selling pressure from the 50-, 100- and 200-day EMAs, representing supplier congestion zones at $0.00000802, $0.00000881, and $0.00000978, respectively, continue to weigh down on Shiba Inu price.
Unless bulls refresh their buying power, the bears could easily take back control, sending Shiba Inu price below the $0.00000720 support level or, in the dire case, toward the $0.00000652 support floor.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price holds above $100 even as on-chain metrics suggest downturn ahead
Litecoin network’s on-chain metrics signaled a bullish turn in LTC price last week, pushing its price up to a monthly high of $114.95 on Monday, but the altcoin might be on the cusp of a correction as some indicators have flipped bearish over the weekend.
Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton says SEC Chairman Gary Gensler could resign
John Deaton, a pro-XRP attorney, addressed the rumors of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s resignation from the agency. While word of Gensler’s resignation is just a rumor which turned to be false, Deaton says there is a likelihood that the SEC Chair resigns soon for political reasons.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE to explode soon
Dogecoin price has been on a downtrend for almost three months, but technical indicators suggest this could change soon. A breakout on June 30 shows that DOGE is ready for a rally. A decisive breakdown of the $0.0631 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for DOGE.
Will Bitcoin price face negative effects from Federal Reserve’s two rate hikes?
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to move sideways for the eleventh day, confusing short-term traders. Despite the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) mania, the big crypto continues to remain lull.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.