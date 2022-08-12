Shiba Inu’s Shiba Eternity game was released for players in Vietnam.

Shytoshi Kusama, the project leader of Shiba Inu announced the launch of Shiba Eternity for Vietnamese players. The game is available for testing and the team has asked users for their review.

Shiba Eternity open to testing in Vietnam

Shiba Inu’s long awaited game Shiba Eternity was launched for players in Vietnam. Shytoshi Kusama, the Shiba Inu project lead, announced the launch of the game and invited Vietnamese users to share their review and feedback on Shiba Eternity.

Shiba Inu’s game is currently in its testing phase and only available to Vietnamese users on IOS. Shiba Inu announced the game at the beginning of August 2022 and the first gameplay arrived sooner than expected. Users have shared positive reviews on YouTube offering players a sneak peek at how the game works.

In a leaked gameplay, a player is spotted choosing their starting hand of three cards. Shiba Eternity is a turn-based card game and Kusama announced that more features will be released in later builds.

The game has drawn attention to the Shiba Inu ecosystem. With 1.2 million Shiba Inu holders, there are a number of users waiting for the game’s launch. There is no further information on when the game will be made available to the rest of the users, however updates are awaited from Shytoshi Kusama.

The metaverse and Shiba Inu NFT ecosystem launches are lined up for Q4 2022.

Analysts predict Shiba Inu price rally to $0.00001550

Analysts at FXStreet evaluated the Shiba Inu price trend and predicted a rally in the meme coin. Analysts have identified subtle cues that predict Shiba Inu could tumble. The meme coin’s price has struggled to recover since the second trading week of August. While previous forecasts for Shiba Inu price were largely bearish, analysts expect a recovery in SHIB. If Shiba Inu recoups its losses, the meme coin could climb to the bullish target of $0.00001550.