Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB to test support at $0.00002435 before next rally

- Shiba Inu price could drop lower to explore critical levels of support before resuming its rally.
- The 21-day SMA at $0.00002435 could offer reliable support for the canine-themed token.
- An increase in bullish sentiment may shift the momentum to the upside, targeting $0.00003736 next.
Shiba Inu price is headed lower as the bulls catch their breath before aiming higher. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that a 27% ascent toward $0.00003736 awaits SHIB after the token discovers reliable support.
Shiba Inu price awaits 27% climb
Shiba Inu price has formed a falling wedge pattern, suggesting a bullish outlook for the token after a break above its upper boundary on February 6. However, it appears that SHIB could fall lower to explore critical lines of defense before its next leg up.
The first foothold that will appear for Shiba Inu price is at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00002799. Additional lines of defense for SHIB will emerge at the 200-day SMA at $0.00002617, then at the 21-day SMA at $0.00002435.
If selling pressure continues to rise, Shiba Inu price may drop further toward the upper boundary of the governing technical pattern at $0.00002222, then toward the October 8 low at $0.00002060.
SHIB/USDT daily chart
Lower levels tagged by Shiba Inu price may indicate that the momentum has shifted to the downside, and the bullish outlook would be voided.
However, if buying pressure increases, Shiba Inu price may aim to target the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00003411, then the 100-day SMA at $0.00003509. Additional buyers entering the market may push SHIB higher toward the optimistic target at $0.00003736.
Even bigger aspirations may aim for the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00004467 next, then toward the 50% retracement level at $0.00005321.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
