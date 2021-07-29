Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB exposes risk of 20% collapse

- Shiba Inu price has printed a chart pattern that suggests indecision between buyers and sellers.
- However, SHIB may be in danger of a 20% plunge as it slices below a crucial support boundary.
- The altcoin has little room to move on the upside, as Shiba Inu price faces multiple stiff hurdles.
Shiba Inu price action has been uneventful despite the recent crypto market rally led by Bitcoin. SHIB continues to consolidate as it moves sideways, and an indecisive technical pattern has emerged. The altcoin is now in danger of a significant move to the downside as it falters and slices below a major support level.
Shiba Inu price in danger of significant decline
Shiba Inu price has presented a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart, suggesting that SHIB will continue to move sideways.
The lower highs and higher lows recorded by SHIB create two major trend lines that connect at the apex, forming a symmetrical triangle chart pattern.
Although the prevailing chart pattern suggests that the altcoin is indecisive, Shiba Inu price is now at the precipice of further decline, as SHIB sliced below the critical lower trend line that forms the bottom of the triangle.
The measured move of the governing technical pattern suggests that the canine-themed token is susceptible to a 19% plunge, as the bears eye a target of $0.00000501.
However, only a close below $0.00000617, the diagonal support trend line, could suggest that the bearish SHIB forecast is in the offing.
SHIB/USDT 12-hour chart
Shiba Inu price could attempt to recover support at the demand barrier that extends from $0.00000551 to $0.00000590, before plunging to the aforementioned target given by the chart pattern.
Should Shiba Inu price manage to close above the lower boundary of the triangle, SHIB would still see tough challenges ahead. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) continues to act as stiff resistance for the dog-themed token.
Even if the buying pressure were to see a spike, SHIB would be met with another strong obstacle as the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000654 acts as the next hurdle for Shiba Inu price.
Should buyers manage to lift prices higher against the overpowering distribution of the sellers, SHIB bulls could target the upper boundary of the triangle at $0.00000682 to effect the reversal of fortune. Only a close above this level could introduce bigger aspirations for Shiba Inu price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon looks to double in market value
MATIC price is currently grappling with a crucial resistance level, a breakdown of which could send it flying to a demand barrier that could trigger a reversal in the short-term downtrend. A 100% upswing to $1.727 is on the cards for Polygon.
New crypto tax measures will raise $28 billion to fund Senate bipartisan infrastructure deal
Cryptocurrency investors in the United States would be exposed to stricter rules as the Senate aims to collect more taxes. Digital asset businesses would be required to report crypto transactions of over $10,000.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON contemplates 34% gains
SafeMoon price dropped roughly 20% between July 19 and July 20, slicing through the range low at $0.00000273. Despite the crash, the recent double bottom formation suggests an upswing is likely.
ProFund launches first Bitcoin mutual fund amid SEC delays on BTC ETF decisions
A mutual fund company has launched the first Bitcoin Strategy mutual fund. This move comes at a time when the US SEC has delayed multiple decisions on Bitcoin ETFs. ProFund aims to allow individual investors to gain ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.