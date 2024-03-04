- Shiba Inu price is up 40% in the last day, 210% over the week as meme coins rally.
- SHIB has joined DOGE in the crypto top ten with a market capitalization above $18 billion.
- The meme coin continues to reclaim the previous peaks with one already in the bag.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is among the top performers in the meme coin sector on Monday, rallying alongside its peers, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), Bonk Inu (BONK) and Floki Inu (FLOKI). It comes amid an ongoing meme coin mania, with sector tokens posting double-digit gains on the daily time frame and triple-digit gains on the weekly time frame.
Also Read: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, WIF soar as meme coins prove to be a global shelling point for speculative liquidity
SHIB enters crypto top 10
After an over 40% surge in the last 24 hours and more than 210% in gains over the last week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is in the crypto top-ten list. SHIB is right behind Dogecoin with a market capitalization of over $18 billion.
Meme coins market capitalization
In a post on X, Lucie Sasnikova, a marketing specialist for the Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech, highlighted the development, citing “Tears of joy.”
Tears of joy ♥️$SHIB ranked #10 in pic.twitter.com/1JR8oDuRmq— | SHIB.IO ♀️ (@LucieSHIB) March 4, 2024
It is worth mentioning that meme coins continue to take their cues from Bitcoin price, which is now eyeing its 2021 peak of $69,000. The FXStreet team will bring you an update once this all-time high is recovered.
Meanwhile, data according to on-chain aggregator IntoTheBlock shows a 74% correlation between BTC and SHIB. This is lower than the 87% BTC shares with DOGE.
Bitcoin correlation matrix
Nevertheless, the correlation between DOGE and SHIB is 94% at press time, suggesting that a significant move in the Dogecoin price could propel the Shiba Inu price higher as well.
Shiba Inu price outlook as SHIB market capitalization soars
Shiba Inu price has breached the April 12, 2022 peak at the $0.00003000 psychological level. Momentum is still rising as seen with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still climbing. Despite SHIB being massively overbought, investors with current open positions for SHIB should probably leave them open as the upside potential remains viable.
The late buyers and sideline investors, on the other hand, should exercise caution amid heightened FOMO (fear of missing out). This is because SHIB is at high risk of a correction.
With the upside potential still intact, key levels to watch include $0.00003510, $0.00004000, $0.00004485, and $0.00005435. These are key peaks between December 2021 and February 2022.
SHIB/USDT 1-day chart
On the flipside, a correction could see Shiba Inu price pull back below the $0.00003000 threshold in the aftermath of an overbought asset.
Also Read: Memecoins market capitalization exceeds $50 billion, above NFTs, DeFi sector
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
PEPE price rallies 26% on Monday, likely driven by whale accumulation
PEPE, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, observed double-digit gains on Monday. The meme coin rallied to a high of $0.00000755 hours ago and the frog-themed cryptocurrency is being accumulated by whales.
XRP price eyes $0.70 target, attorney states Ripple’s influence on the altcoin is on a decline
XRP price climbed to a new 2024 high of $0.65 on Saturday and suffered a minor pullback to $0.63, early on Monday. The altcoin has sustained above the psychologically important level of $0.60 amidst developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.
Bitcoin NodeMonkes NFT collection sees massive spike in demand by whales
Bitcoin NFT sales surpass Ethereum for the first time, driven by a massive spike in demand for NodeMonkes NFTs. A Bitcoin whale spent over 53 BTC for 6 NodeMonkes worth approximately $3.35 million, according to NFTstats.eth.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE refuses to let WIF have all the fun
Dogecoin is leading meme coins north, even though Dogwifhat is outperforming it. With DOGE defending the gains, the upside potential remains alive and the meme coin could reclaim its March 2 peak.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook.