- Shiba Inu price shows a bullish monthly chart, indicating that a big move is cued up.
- A bullish divergence is under development on the monthly with a potential for a reset of the RSI at the 50 level.
- Invalidation of the bullish outlook will occur if SHIB loses the $0.00000933 support level on the monthly timeframe.
Shiba Inu price shows a refreshingly bullish outlook that could lead to an explosive move soon. While its competitor, Dogecoin, has already doubled in value after breaking a multi-year downtrend, this dog-themed crypto seems to be taking its sweet time.
Shiba Inu price will surprise investors
Shiba Inu price is at an inflection point and could trigger an explosive bullish move that could people it 35% to $0.0000125. There are two reasons why this move has a high probability of occurring:
- Shiba Inu price is currently grappling with the monthly support level at $0.00000933. This barrier is strong enough to withstand four bearish attempts. So, the chances SHIB takes off from here are high as well.
- Adding credence to this outlook is the popular momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI). This indicator has produced a bullish divergence, which happens when the momentum is increasing, but the price action does not reflect it. The result of this technical formation is a trend reversal favoring bulls.
Hence, investors should be looking at the next crucial hurdle at $0.0000127 for Shiba Inu price to retest. While this move would constitute a 35% gain, flipping the same level into a support floor will open the path for SHIB to tag the $0.0000202 hurdle. This run-up, however, would represent a 124% gain for investors.
SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart
The 124% upswing forecast for Shiba Inu price is not outside the realm of possibility considering Dogecoin price pulled this feat off a few weeks ago. Unlike the original meme coin’s condition, SHIB needs to hold above the $0.00000933 support level on the monthly timeframe.
A breakdown of this level on a high timeframe chart would cause buyers to lose interest and potentially offload their holdings, triggering a sell-off. Such a development could push Shiba Inu price to $0.00000689.
This video details how Bitcoin price moves could affect Shiba Inu price
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing likelihood of 80% rally for BTC before 2023
Bitcoin price action over the last 72 hours indicates that a massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective.
Luna Classic price: Binance burned 6 billion LUNC, triggering massive rally in the altcoin
Luna Classic (LUNC) price witnessed a massive spike on Friday, after yielding 12% gains overnight. The move came after the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance announced it would be burning 6.39 billion LUNC tokens.
Binance native token BNB and staking derivatives bleed after $5 million DeFi exploit on Ankr Protocol
Binance’s native token BNB suffered a 3% decline in response to the $5 million exploit on DeFi protocol Ankr Protocol. The BNB chain-based protocol confirmed that it has fallen victim to a multi-million dollar exploit.
Cardano price gets underpinned, could move 10% north before New Year
Cardano (ADA) price action is trading in more quiet waters as the spillover effects and aftermath of FTX and BlockFi bankruptcies are finally easing into the background.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing likelihood of 80% rally for BTC before 2023
A massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective. In this weekly forecast, we will take a look at Bitcoin’s monthly performance for the last decade and determine if this bullish outlook is possible.