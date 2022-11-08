- Shiba Inu price faces a rejection at $0.0000118 resistance level after multiple attempts.
- A continuation of this downtrend could knock SHIB to a key level at $0.0000093.
- Invalidation of the downtrend will occur if the meme coin can flip $0.0000118 hurdle into a support floor.
Shiba Inu price has already seen its fair share of collapse due to the ongoing rumors of Alameda’s balance sheet. As a result, Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins, including SHIB have witnessed a sell-off.
With the Dogecoin-killer, however, there is a chance for recovery, especially if buyers manage to overcome the selling pressure and flip a significant hurdle into a support floor.
Shiba Inu price faces a decisive moment
Shiba Inu price retested the $0.0000118 resistance hurdle four times but failed to overcome it. Just in the nick of time, the rumors about Alameda’s balance sheet problems escalated, resulting in a market-wide selling frenzy.
As a result, SHIB has shed roughly 12% in the last two days and will continue to do so until Bitcoin price manages to stabilize. Therefore, the obvious direction for Shiba Inu price would be the immediate support level at $0.0000092 or the highest traded volume level at $0.0000080.
While accumulation at these levels is likely to result in handsome returns, investors need to be cautious about the overall market structure.
SHIBUSDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if SHIB holders decide to call it quits and panic sell, buyers will have a chance to takeover. In such a case, if Shiba Inu price flips the immediate hurdle at $0.0000118 into a support floor, it will invalidate the bearish outlook.
This development will trigger sidelined buyers to step in and kick-start a run-up, potentially propelling Shiba Inu price to $0.0000179 to collect the buy-stop liquidity resting above.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
