- Shiba Inu steadies along the apex level of a symmetrical triangle pattern.
- Four inside days over the last eight trading days have not generated a sustainable SHIB range expansion.
- A daily close above the 10-day simple moving average (SMA), confirms a new rally for the meme token.
Shiba Inu price stabilization at the apex level of a symmetrical triangle is a bullish development for the briefly traded SHIB. Still, the digital asset may require a catalyst, external or organic, to facilitate a range expansion that overcomes resistance at the 10-day SMA.
Shiba Inu price searching for a large, loud and funny community
From May 19 until May 24, Shiba Inu price created a symmetrical triangle pattern with two reaction highs and three reaction lows and a measured move target of $0.00001450, representing a gain of 50%.
Shiba Inu price delivered an impulsive move from the symmetrical triangle pattern on May 24 with a 30% gain, but SHIB failed to capitalize on the breakout and quickly slipped in a downward drift, highlighted by resistance at the 10-day SMA and support at the triangle’s upper trend line.
Over the last three days, Shiba Inu price has balanced along the apex level of a symmetrical triangle around $0.00000762. The horizontal price action has created an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the 1-hour chart with a trigger price of $0.000000807.
SHIB/USD 1-hour chart
A daily close above the 10-day SMA at $0.00000864 will be confirmation of a new SHIB rally.
A new Shiba Inu price rally will not encounter resistance until the price range defined by the May 24 high at $0.00001204, the May 20 high at $0.00001214 and the May 16 low at $0.00001238. If SHIB decisively breaks through the range, it should quickly test the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the May 10 high at $0.00001325.
The 38.2% retracement level at $0.00001793 will be a more difficult challenge as it aligns with a price cluster from May 12 to May 18. Ambitious SHIB investors will be targeting the 50% retracement at $0.00002186.
SHIB/USD daily chart
A close below the head of the head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.00000727 would void a bullish SHIB narrative. A decline below the May 19 low at $0.00000607 would confirm a negative outlook and leave Shiba Inu price vulnerable to continuing the larger downtrend originating on May 10.
For four of the past eight trading days, Shiba Inu price has closed with an inside day, reflecting an extraordinary level of indecision. Of course, some of the hesitation is a function of the volatility in the broader cryptocurrency complex. It also stems from the lack of price history to produce firm price forecasts and limited knowledge about SHIB. Hence, the cryptocurrency may require a large, loud and funny community like Dogecoin to overcome the uncertainty and drive price higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE defeats support, aims for a 50% decline
Dogecoin price fails at symmetrical triangle support, begins new phase in the bottoming process. DOGE volume contraction over the last nine days shows no emotion or commitment for the meme-cryptocurrency.
SafeMoon Price Analysis: SAFEMOON vulnerable to a 65% decline
SafeMoon price emergence from an inverse head-and-shoulders formation failed yesterday on the four-hour chart. Declining 50 and 200 four-hour simple moving averages (SMA) putting heavy pressure on SAFEMOON since May 23.
XRP price risk builds to the downside, $0.65 in the crosshairs
XRP price closed May 23 with a bullish hammer candlestick pattern on the 12-hour chart that was triggered on May 24 when Ripple surged above $0.816. ‘Legal uncertainty price range’ in the crosshairs as selling accelerates below $1.00.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon consolidates before an impressive 230% rally
MATIC price remains at the vanguard of the cryptocurrency market, despite the 75% crash this month. The rare rebound of 230% from the May 23 low and the emerging cup-with-handle base has positioned Polygon with the relative strength to print new highs in the coming days or weeks.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.