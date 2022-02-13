- Shiba Inu price tests critical Ichimoku support levels.
- Nearby resistance becomes increasingly weaker, enhancing the likelihood of a bull breakout.
- Limited downside risks ahead.
Shiba Inu price action has outperformed a good chunk of the altcoin market. SHIBA has performed admirably despite experiencing intense selling pressure leading up to and after the poor US CPI data last Thursday. Most importantly, it has held onto the daily Tenkan-Sen as its primary support level.
Shiba Inu price could repeat the same breakout it experienced in October 2021
Shiba Inu price is positioning itself for one the most sought-after buy entry setups within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system: the Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout. The Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout was the entry setup that initiated the rally in October 2021. The rules for this setup are as follows:
- The current close is above the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen.
- The Tenkan-Sen is above the Kijun-Sen
- If the Tenkan-Sen is below the Kijun-Sen, then the Tenkan-Sen must be pointing up while the Kijun-Sen is flat or pointing down.
- The current close is above the Cloud (Senkou Span A and Senkou Span B).
- Future Senkou Span A is above Future Senkou Span B
- If Future Senkou Senkou Span A is below Future Senkou Span B, then Future Senkou Span A must be pointing up while Future Senkou Span B is pointing flat or pointing down.
- The Chikou Span is above the bodies of the candlesticks and in open space (open space is a condition where the Chikou Span won’t intercept the body of a candlestick over the next five to ten periods, horizontally).
All of the conditions above, save one, are fulfilled. The last puzzle piece is the current daily candlestick closing above the Ichimoku Cloud. For that to happen today, Shiba Inu price would need to close at $0.000040. However, by February 16, that threshold drops to $0.000032.
SHIBA/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
If bulls close Shiba Inu price above the Cloud, the next resistance zone would likely be the 100% Fibonacci expansion at $0.000045.
Downside risks for Shiba Inu price remain but are likely limited to the Kijun-Sen at $0.000026 or the lows of the prior range at $0.000021. A daily close at or below $0.000020 would invalidate any near-term bullish outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum whales buy $20 million in Shiba Inu, anticipating a bullish breakout
Ethereum holders have accumulated $20 million worth of Shiba Inu through the recent bloodbath. Analysts believe Shiba Inu could recover from its price drop and rally towards its target of $0.000035.
XRP price finds stable support, targeting $1.20
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
Algorand price in a bullish triangle, ready to make 25% gains
Algorand (ALGO) has been starting its uptrend since the fall in January, bouncing off $0.80 and the monthly S2 support level. Since then, ALGO price action has been trading sideways to higher, forming a bullish triangle with the ascending side at the bottom already tested twice these past few days and the base to the upside at $1.10 tested twice in a row for resistance.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.