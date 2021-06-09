- SHIB price is recovering after a 40% crash over the past week.
- Shiba Inu might advance toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.000000938.
- A breakdown of the swing low at $0.00000624 formed on June 8 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
SHIB price has been on a descending trend for more than a week as it shed almost half of its gains. This downswing saw a reversal as it tagged a range low and is hinting at a move toward equilibrium.
SHIB price looks to head higher
SHIB price is currently trading above a support level at $0.00000718 after the failed recovery attempt to move higher. The buyers are looking to tag the first resistance level at $0.00000832 if the current bullish outlook persists.
Beyond this barrier, Shiba Inu could rise to $0.00000885, the subsequent swing high. If the buyers continue to pile up, the dog-themed cryptocurrency could retest the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000937.
In a highly bullish case, SHIB price might sweep the swing high at $0.0000104.
SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart
Unlike other altcoins, Shiba Inu is not showing the willingness to head higher. Therefore, investors need to exercise caution. The supply barriers ranging from $0.00000832 to $0.00000885 are critical in confirming an upswing.
Hence, a short-term bullish momentum that fails to slice through these levels will indicate the possibility of a downswing.
A breakdown of the range low at $0.00000653 will invalidate the bullish thesis and kick-start a 22% downswing to $0.00000513. If the sellers continue to keep piling up the ask orders, SHIB PRICE might slide to $0.0000042.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
