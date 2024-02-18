SEI ventures into decentralized AI with Nimble, SEI price poised for rally

Share:

Nimble announced a partnership with SEI, bringing decentralized AI to the SEI developer ecosystem.

SEI’s new Ethereum Virtual Machine compatibility, combined with Nimble, will complete an ecosystem to serve and train AI models.

SEI price climbed nearly 2% on Sunday, to $0.9197.

SEI and Nimble have partnered to bring an ecosystem to serve and train AI models for developers and projects. The AI narrative is gaining traction in crypto and this announcement has likely catalyzed gains in SEI price.

Also read: Binance likely to be monitored for up to five years, CZ’s sentence could be less than 18 months

SEI developers to benefit from recent partnership

SEI, a trading focused blockchain ecosystem has welcomed a decentralized AI protocol Nimble to its ecosystem, through a partnership. SEI’s recently added feature, its compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) is set to prepare the project’s ecosystem to serve and train AI models.

Decentralized AI is coming to sei



Nimble will bring a complete ecosystem for serving and training AI models https://t.co/a7nsUUea7P — Sei (@SeiNetwork) February 16, 2024

Nimble Network is a project focused on decentralizing, training and inference AI models. The partnership with SEI brings opportunities to power composable AI and train it in SEI’s ecosystem.

AI will enable the real-world use cases in SEI, like SocialFi, DeFi, that require scalable infrastructure and help projects ship faster. Developers can build dApps powered by AI and introduce an extensive set of applications to benefit both protocols and users.

SEI price resumes climb towards 2024 high

SEI price resumed its rally towards its 2024 peak of $1.03. At the time of writing, SEI price is $0.9197, up nearly 2% on the day. In the past week, SEI yielded nearly 34% gains for holders.

SEI/USDT 1-day chart

A daily candlestick close below the 50% Fibonacci Retracement of SEI’s rally, at $0.7917, to 2024 peak could invalidate the bullish thesis and result in a correction to $0.7349.