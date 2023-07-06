- Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton responded to an XRP holders question on what’s next for the community if SEC wins against Ripple.
- Deaton says Ripple will appeal the case in the Supreme Court, the attorney believes the firm is likely to win.
- SEC’s win would result in a status quo for the next two to five years while Ripple appeals to the Supreme Court.
XRP holder community is speculating about the outcome of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit. An XRP holder asked for pro-XRP attorney John Deaton’s opinion on what to expect if SEC wins the lawsuit against Ripple.
Deaton said that if the SEC wins, the outcome won’t be favorable for XRP holders as there would be two to five years of status quo and no resolution. According to Deaton, Ripple will file for an appeal in the Supreme Court and the remittance firm is likely to win “hands down.”
Also read: XRP price likely to rally to new all-time high of $9 says analyst
What XRP holders can expect if SEC wins against Ripple
Attorney John Deaton represents nearly 75,000 XRP holders in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit, as an amicus or a “friend of the court.” Deaton therefore keeps the XRP community updated with what to expect from the outcome of the SEC vs. Ripple case.
An XRP community holder recently asked what’s next if SEC wins against the cross-border payment remittance firm. Deaton responded and explained that SEC’s win would imply Ripple files an appeal in the Supreme Court and status quo prevails for the next two to five years. This is the timeline for a ruling in the Supreme Court and according to the pro-XRP attorney, Ripple is likely to win “hands down.”
The 75,000 XRP holders whose interests Deaton represents would then receive compensation or payback. However, if Ripple loses all appeals, the SEC is likely to collect the $1.3 billion (the amount that the regulator alleges that Ripple earned from the unregistered securities sale) and offer XRP holders an option to sell their holdings.
If Ripple loses to the SEC there won’t be any money collected for years and ONLY if Ripple loses on appeal. If the Supreme Court takes it on appeal (which I believe they will if Congress hasn’t acted by then), I believe Ripple hands down wins with this Supreme Court. If the SEC… https://t.co/0xHw266YXf— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) July 6, 2023
By joining the list of 75,000 XRP holders represented by Deaton, no XRP holder waived their rights for payback. Deaton assuaged XRP community’s concerns and explained that he would be contacted in the event of a recovery or compensation for holders as he represents them in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.
Deaton’s statements fuel a bullish sentiment among XRP holders awaiting a verdict in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. XRP is trading at $0.4695 on Binance, at the time of writing.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
Why are the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple litigating?
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brought charges against Ripple and its executives alleging that the cross-border payment settlement firm raised more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token. Ripple argues that XRP should not be treated as a security or an investment contract, just like the SEC looks at Bitcoin or Ethereum, citing views from former SEC Director of Corporation Finance William Hinman.
When did the SEC vs. Ripple court case start?
The SEC charges were made public in December 2020. The long-running litigation, presided by Judge Analisa Torres, seems to be close to its end as both parties fail to reach an agreement.
What are the effects on XRP price?
Ripple is the largest holder of the altcoin XRP. The SEC’s charges against Ripple resulted in a mass delisting of XRP across crypto exchange platforms and a sharp decline in the token’s value, which used to be the third crypto asset by market capitalization after Bitcoin and Ethereum. A positive outcome for Ripple in its case against the SEC would benefit XRP’s price, while a SEC win is likely to weigh further on the asset, experts say.
Which implications could the ruling have on the overall crypto industry?
The final verdict in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is the most highly anticipated in the crypto ecosystem. The lawsuit is expected to set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. A ruling in favor of the SEC would most likely bring further regulation to the sector as it would classify most tokens as securities. On the contrary, Ripple’s win would be interpreted as a validation of the crypto markets and could boost investors' confidence if current legal uncertainties surrounding digital assets in the US are solved.
What about secondary sales of XRP among traders?
The ruling may also include views over XRP secondary sales, which directly affects investors who trade XRP on cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Pro-Ripple attorney John Deaton, who filed an amicus brief in the SEC vs. Ripple case, suggests this matter is likely to be addressed. A ruling stating that secondary sales don't qualify as securities, contrary to what the SEC claims, is likely to be beneficial for XRP.
