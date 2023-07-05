Share:

XRP price is recovering from its decline post-SEC crackdown in June, while holders await verdict in SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.

A crypto analyst has identified the formation of a bullish pattern in the XRP chart that could trigger a massive price rally.

The analyst has set a bullish target of $9 in the event that XRP price follows the historical trend.

XRP price suffered a steep decline in response to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple in 2020 and took another hit after the financial regulator’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies in June 2023.

The altcoin’s price plummeted 10.42% in the week following the SEC’s crackdown in June. Since then, XRP price recovered to the $0.4876 level.

Also read: Pro-XRP lawyer slams Coinbase for delisting XRP, comments on SEC lawsuit against the exchange

Analyst identifies bullish pattern in XRP price chart

Pseudonymous crypto analyst CoinsKid evaluated the XRP price chart. The analyst identified the indicators that precede a rally in the altcoin. Analyzing the monthly price chart, CoinsKid observed that a crossover between a 10 and 20 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is usually followed by a price rally in the asset.

In 2017, XRP’s 10 and 20-month EMAs crossed, a so-called golden cross, marking the start of a price rally in the altcoin. The analyst noted a 720% increase in XRP price. If history repeats itself, another golden cross could trigger a massive rally, with a target of $9 for the altcoin.

CoinsKid technical analysis for XRP

As seen in the chart above, the altcoin is at the cusp of another golden cross. A golden cross could trigger a rally in the altcoin, likely driving XRP to its next all-time high.

In a recent YouTube video, the pseudonymous analyst shared his prediction for XRP price.