SEC tweet ignites speculation of impending Bitcoin ETF approval

- The US SEC has recently tweeted to ask investors to assess the risks and rewards of investing in a fund that is tied to Bitcoin futures contracts.
- The post sparked speculation in the crypto community that the regulator is ready to approve a Bitcoin ETF.
- A prominent analyst suggests that the odds of the SEC approving a Bitcoin ETF are now at 85%.
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has posted a tweet about weighing the risks and benefits of investing in a fund that holds Bitcoin futures. The post sparked speculation within the cryptocurrency community that the securities regulator may approve a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Analyst suggests odds of Bitcoin ETF approval at 85%
The US SEC’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy wrote in a tweet and informed investors that they should “weigh the potential risks and benefits” before investing in a fund that holds Bitcoin futures contracts.
The tweet refers to an investor bulletin that was published by the office in June, telling investors to examine the potential risks involved with investing in BTC futures through funds.
The crypto community started to speculate that the SEC will soon approve a Bitcoin futures ETF. In addition, the regulator is facing many deadlines this month for the Bitcoin ETF proposals various companies put forward earlier this year.
Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, commented that the SEC tweet was a “good sign” and that the odds of the regulator approving a Bitcoin ETF is now at 85%.
He added that Valkyrie recently updated their Bitcoin futures ETF prospectus, suggesting that the US is inching closer to a BTC ETF being approved as companies only update their prospectus when their ETFs are almost ready for launch.
Bitcoin price on track to target $60,000
Bitcoin price has been able to rally off of increasing positive sentiment, as it continues to form an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. BTC may need to test the strength of its foothold prior to extending gains.
Bitcoin price may find immediate support at the 20 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $56,785, coinciding with the middle boundary of the prevailing chart pattern. Additional lines of defense may emerge at the 50 four-hour SMA at $55,773.
Further selling pressure may see BTC fall toward the lower boundary of the technical pattern at $54,580, corresponding to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Failure to hold above this level may spell trouble for the bulls, but a line of defense may appear at the support line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) at $54,099.
BTC/USDT 4-hour chart
Should the bulls continue to take control of the market, Bitcoin price will need to secure $56,785 as a foothold before moving higher, tagging the topside trend line of the parallel channel, targeting $60,000 next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price will catch up with Bitcoin and Ethereum to make a new all-time high at $5
How are future XRP price levels determined if they have never traded at those price levels before? A series of different types of analysis should be completed to speculate and project a future price range. For this analysis, I will be utilizing Elliot Wave ...
Uniswap price coiled and ready to spring to $57
Uniswap price could be nearing the end of its painful and choppy price action. With the broader market continuing to accelerate higher, Uniswap will be a beneficiary of that movement and is likely to begin a rally towards new all-time highs.
Ethereum Classic price will tap $280 by early 2022
There is a projected swing low around late November 2021 that could put Ethereum Classic price near the $24.00 value area. The next significant swing high range to target is a confluence zone between $265 and $298. The date range where a new high ...
Mark Cuban says investing in Dogecoin is “fun” while DOGE price drops
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu had an explosive rally over the past two weeks while DOGE price dropped. Tech billionaire and DOGE proponent Elon Musk signaled a surprise Dogecoin update in a recent interview. Dogecoin posted a 6%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.