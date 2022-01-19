- Sandbox price is revisiting the $3.85 to $4.46 demand zone, providing a buying opportunity.
- Recovery from this area of support could kick-start a 30% ascent to $5.23.
- A daily close below $3.85 will invalidate the bullish thesis for SAND.
Sandbox price is bouncing off a confluence of support, suggesting that an uptrend is likely. Investors can expect SAND to face a minor blockade before reaching the next significant hurdle.
Sandbox price eyes reversal
Sandbox price dropped 20% over the past week and is currently testing the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $4.08 present inside the daily demand zone that extends from $3.85 to $4.46.
The confluence of two support levels suggests an uptrend is likely. Investors can open a long position at the current level - $4.15 and anticipate a 17% move to $4.84. If the bullish momentum is enough, SAND will clear this hurdle and make a run for the $5.23 ceiling.
The buy-stop liquidity resting above this barrier will make an attractive target for market makers who will likely push the Sandbox price above it. In such a scenario, market participants could book profits at $5.23 after a 30% ascent.
SAND/USDT 1-day chart
While things are looking bullish for Sandbox price, a breakdown below the 100-day SMA at $4.08 will indicate increased seller activity. A daily candlestick close below the demand zone’s lower limit at $3.85 will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis. Investors can place their stop-losses at or below $3.85.
This development could see Sandbox price revisit the 200-day SMA at $2.38.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity price signals 30% upside potential as AXS ends the downtrend
Axie Infinity price has been on a constant downtrend since its all-time high on November 6, 2021. However, the brutal downtrend found a support confluence, leading to a bottom and a potential reversal. Axie Infinity price dropped nearly 60% from its all-time high at $165.25 on November 6, 2021.
XRP price enters consolidation, Ripple at risk of plunging 48%
XRP price has continued to set lower highs as Ripple failed to galvanize investors’ enthusiasm. The cross-border remittance token could now be at risk of a sharp decline if it slices below a critical line of defense. The prevailing chart pattern projects a bearish target at $0.38.
Cardano price bullish reversal pattern could launch ADA toward $1.96
Cardano price has sliced above a crucial resistance barrier, which validated a bullish chart pattern. However, momentum declined as ADA retraced slightly, testing a critical line of defense before the Ethereum killer targets bigger aspirations.
Decentraland Price Prediction: MANA likely to rally 18% as bears face the ax
Decentraland price has been retesting a crucial support area for roughly two weeks. Although it seems the altcoin lacks volatility, it is forming a bullish setup, suggesting that a reversal is around the corner.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.