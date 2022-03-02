Sandbox price eyes 21% ascent but upside remains capped at $4

- Sandbox price is preparing for a bullish reversal toward $4.01, tagging the upper boundary of the governing technical pattern.
- However, SAND will face multiple tough challenges ahead before reaching the optimistic target.
- Slicing above the topside trend line of the prevailing chart pattern will put another 57% ascent on the radar.
Sandbox price is headed for an upswing toward the upper boundary of the prevailing chart pattern. However, SAND may continue to consolidate within the governing technical pattern and confuse forecasts until a decisive break occurs.
Sandbox price faces multiple hurdles ahead
Sandbox price has created a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart, as SAND continues to move sideways. Despite the prevailing consolidation pattern, the token may aim to tag the upper boundary of the governing technical pattern at $4.01 next.
Sandbox price will face immediate resistance at the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3.54. An additional hurdle may emerge at the 50-day SMA at $3.85 before SAND reaches the optimistic target, resulting in a 21% climb toward $4.01, coinciding with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
Investors should note that if Sandbox price manages to slice above the topside trend line of the governing technical pattern, an additional 57% climb toward $6.24 would be put on the radar.
However, bigger aspirations may first target the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level next at $4.38, intersecting with the resistance line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI).
SAND/USDT daily chart
Sandbox price will face additional resistance at the 100-day SMA at $4.80, then at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $5.47.
However, if bearish sentiment increases, Sandbox price could fall toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $3.16.
An increase in selling pressure could push Sandbox price lower toward the 200-day SMA at $3.03 before dropping toward the lower boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $2.83.
Sandbox price could collapse toward the support line given by the MRI at $2.31 if a spike in sell orders occurs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap monster rally at risk of slowing, UNI could pullback to $9.25
Uniswap price has outperformed nearly every primary cryptocurrency over the past week. From February 24, 2022, to today, UNI rose nearly 44%, from $7.54 to $10.83. Bulls were able to rally UNI above the Kijun-Sen.
Decentraland bulls anticipate spike that will send MANA to $4.50
Decentraland price closed Monday with an 11% gain, completing the strongest daily candlestick close since January 31, 2022. Buyers hoped that the momentum would convert into a significant bullish breakout above the Ichimoku Cloud.
MATIC rally paused, global risk-on aversion returns amidst Russian aggression
MATIC price gained more than 11% on Monday, the biggest gain since February 7, 2022. Bulls attempted to rally Polygon even higher during the Tuesday session, but new concerns regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine have left risk-on markets across the globe reeling.
Top 3 Price: Cryptos rally fizzles, Russian aggression weighs on investors
Bitcoin price closed out February with a bang on Monday, closing nearly 15% higher. Ethereum price was threatened by a massive bearish continuation setup, barely hanging on to near-term support until it rallied. XRP price teased bulls with a breakout similar to Bitcoin’s but cut short by only $0.0006.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.