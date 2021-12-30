Sandbox positioned at the apex as the metaverse network plans migration to Polygon

The Sandbox metaverse revealed plans to migrate to the Polygon Network, an Ethereum scaling solution.

Sandbox is on track to launch a DAO in 2022, allowing landowners in the metaverse to determine the game's future.

Analysts are bullish on Sandbox price, fueling a rally in the metaverse token.

The Sandbox game prepares for migration to the Polygon network, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution that could minimize transaction costs in the metaverse. The launch of Sandbox's DAO could let players govern the metaverse.

Sandbox price prepares for a rally ahead of migration to Polygon network

The Ethereum-based metaverse is based on virtual real-estate and NFT collectibles. Sandbox has finished its first Alpha playtests and prepares to hold more in 2022. This would be followed by a public release of the metaverse game.

There is a spike in the number of active players in the Sandbox metaverse, and the rise in interest in crypto games fuels a bullish narrative for the token.

Sebastien Borget, the co-founder and COO of Sandbox, said that the metaverse token is ready for players' community-owned, user-customizable games. Borget was quoted as saying,

Every day, the map is different…[]... I feel like it's a digital nation—living and breathing. That's why it's exciting. It's culturally rich, it's global, and it's accessible.

@BigCheds believes that Sandbox price is approaching an area of interest.

$SAND (USDT) approaching throwback to level of interest on daily pic.twitter.com/fdkg2U6VtL — Cheds (@BigCheds) December 28, 2021

Over the past year, Sandbox price has posted over 15,663% gains. @AltcoinSherpa, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, believes that Sandbox resistance is at $7.5.

$SAND: I would be careful about the current area, danger zone approaching IMO. Expecting resistance around $7.50-8 pic.twitter.com/7OHjS7rBQm — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) December 26, 2021

@Hayess5178 believes that the Sandbox uptrend is strong and has a bullish outlook on the metaverse token.

FXStreet analysts have evaluated the Sandbox price trend and predicted that the metaverse token is holding support while bears target $2. The gaming token is currently trading at $5.96.