Sandbox positioned at the apex as the metaverse network plans migration to Polygon

- The Sandbox metaverse revealed plans to migrate to the Polygon Network, an Ethereum scaling solution.
- Sandbox is on track to launch a DAO in 2022, allowing landowners in the metaverse to determine the game's future.
- Analysts are bullish on Sandbox price, fueling a rally in the metaverse token.
The Sandbox game prepares for migration to the Polygon network, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution that could minimize transaction costs in the metaverse. The launch of Sandbox's DAO could let players govern the metaverse.
Sandbox price prepares for a rally ahead of migration to Polygon network
The Ethereum-based metaverse is based on virtual real-estate and NFT collectibles. Sandbox has finished its first Alpha playtests and prepares to hold more in 2022. This would be followed by a public release of the metaverse game.
There is a spike in the number of active players in the Sandbox metaverse, and the rise in interest in crypto games fuels a bullish narrative for the token.
Sebastien Borget, the co-founder and COO of Sandbox, said that the metaverse token is ready for players' community-owned, user-customizable games. Borget was quoted as saying,
Every day, the map is different…[]... I feel like it's a digital nation—living and breathing. That's why it's exciting. It's culturally rich, it's global, and it's accessible.
@BigCheds believes that Sandbox price is approaching an area of interest.
$SAND (USDT) approaching throwback to level of interest on daily pic.twitter.com/fdkg2U6VtL— Cheds (@BigCheds) December 28, 2021
Over the past year, Sandbox price has posted over 15,663% gains. @AltcoinSherpa, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, believes that Sandbox resistance is at $7.5.
$SAND: I would be careful about the current area, danger zone approaching IMO. Expecting resistance around $7.50-8 pic.twitter.com/7OHjS7rBQm— Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) December 26, 2021
@Hayess5178 believes that the Sandbox uptrend is strong and has a bullish outlook on the metaverse token.
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the Sandbox price trend and predicted that the metaverse token is holding support while bears target $2. The gaming token is currently trading at $5.96.
