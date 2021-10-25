- SafeMoon price coils up under a crucial resistance level at $0.00000239.
- A sudden burst in buying pressure that shatters this barrier can kick-start a 35% ascent.
- In some cases, SAFEMOON could pull back to $0.00000198 or $0.00000175 support floors.
SafeMoon price is grappling with the last hurdle before a leg-up that will continue its two-month-long bullish bottom reversal pattern. Therefore, clearing this barrier will likely trigger some gains for the holders.
SafeMoon price edges closer to breakout
SafeMoon price formed a bottom on September 28 at $0.00000109 after a 66% descent. This was a turnaround point for SAFEMOON as it rallied 120% from this point to where it currently trades.
This price action shows that SafeMoon price is forming a rounding bottom and will continue to head toward the peak at $0.00000311.
Currently, SafeMoon price is under the $0.00000239 resistance barrier, which is the only hurdle preventing a 35% ascent. Therefore, clearing this hurdle will kick-start a big bullish move. Additionally, this is the last buy opportunity SafeMoon price will present before a move to $0.00000311.
Investors can expect a retracement after hitting $0.00000311, but in some cases, SafeMoon price might extend its ascent and tag $0.00000330 or the next resistance barrier at $0.00000345. This climb would constitute a 45% gain from the current position.
SAFEMOON/USDT 1-day chart
Otherwise, SafeMoon price might retrace toward the $0.00000198 support level before triggering a bullish move.
If the selling pressure persists, SafeMoon price could also retest the subsequent demand floor at $0.00000175 while keeping the bullish thesis intact. However, any move below this barrier will open the possibility of putting an end to the optimistic outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
