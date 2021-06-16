SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON retraces in preparation for 16% jump

- SafeMoon price rallied after a retest of $0.00000344 and surged 27% to $0.00000450.
- A correction to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000397 is likely before the next upswing.
- If SAFEMOON breaks down the support barrier at $0.00000344, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
SafeMoon price broke out of its range-bound movement as it bounced off a critical demand barrier. Moreover, SAFEMOON has also risen above the midway point of its consolidation, indicating a willingness to ascend.
However, the recent upswing will result in a minor retracement before the rally continues.
SafeMoon price eyes higher high
SafeMoon price surged nearly 27% after tagging the support level at $0.00000344 for the fifth time over the past ten days. This sudden surge in bullish momentum catapulted SAFEMOON to slice through the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000397 and tag the immediate resistance level at $0.00000450. All in all, this was a 27% rise when the majority of the cryptocurrency markets are consolidating.
After such an explosive run, SafeMoon price will likely experience a minor pullback to the immediate support, which is the midway point of the range at $0.00000397.
Here, SAFEMOON might consolidate or continue its climb. In the latter case, the altcoin could rally 16% if it breaches the resistance level at $0.00000450.
SAFEMOON/USDT 4-hour chart
If the retracement pierces the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000397 and heads lower, the upswing will likely be delayed. However, if the investors continue to book profit, there is a high chance that SafeMoon price might tag the demand barrier at $0.00000344 and undo the recent 27% advance.
If this were to happen, it would denote weak buying pressure, but a breakdown of $0.00000344 will invalidate the bullish thesis entirely. In such a case, SafeMoon price might drop by 13% to tag the support level at $0.00000319.
If the ask orders continue to pile up, SafeMoon price could experience a sell-off to $0.00000273.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
