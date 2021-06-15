- SafeMoon price shatters the dominant descending channel with a 13% gain.
- SAFEMOON 50 four-hour simple moving average (SMA) has now turned higher, bringing instant support.
- Important Fibonacci retracement levels of the May correction are still a fair distance from the current price.
SafeMoon price was engulfed in a period of indecision as it drifted lower in a multi-week descending channel. The existence of the firm upper channel boundary and the magnet effect of a falling 50 four-hour SMA blocked any directional clues for SAFEMOON. The resounding break with the channel and magnet effect has positioned the rookie cryptocurrency to entertain a rally to the 200 four-hour SMA and beyond.
SafeMoon price enlightens a new outlook
Over the last few weeks, blockchain security firms, Hashex and Pera Finance have revealed significant vulnerabilities in the SafeMoon digital infrastructure that could lead to third-part intrusions and cost investors millions.
SafeMoon did acknowledge the vulnerabilities, and they stated a hard fork in the future is needed to solve the problems. Nevertheless, the news is a fresh warning sign to retail investors that they should seek to understand the underlying technologies of new cryptocurrency projects before deciding to allocate capital.
The bearish news seems to have been silenced by the CEO’s recent announcement that the project is involved in the Dogecoin and SpaceX partnership, as SafeMoon price staged a successful breakout from the descending channel, logging a 27% gain at today’s high. The resulting turn higher in the 50 four-hour SMA, now at $0.00000413, provides some magnitude of downside stability as the SAFEMOON rally steers higher.
SAFEMOON investors could use pullbacks to the 50 four-hour SMA to initiate positions for a rally to the declining 200 four-hour SMA at $0.00000543, delivering a 30% gain. If patience is not abundant, a rally to the 200 four-hour SMA from the current price will yield a 12% return.
A strong bid could propel SafeMoon price to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the May correction at $0.00000619, generating a 27% profit from the current price. The four-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) supports such upside before it would trigger an overbought reading.
If the cryptocurrency complex environment improves, FOMO may drive SAFEMOON to the 50% retracement at $0.00000730. It is a level that will be a challenge due to the price congestion associated with the May 13-20 period.
SAFEMOON investors should apply trailing stops during the advance, but not too tight as the altcoin does experience wide percentage shifts on intra-day charts. Trailing stops would be best used with a specific time close, such as a one-hour or four-hour close.
SAFEMOON/USDT 4-hour chart
On the flip side, if SafeMoon price cannot maintain support at the 50 four-hour SMA at $0.00000413 on a pullback, SAFEMOON will be vulnerable to test the June 8 low at $0.00000326.
Investing in the cryptocurrency market carries significant risks, and the recent revealing of security vulnerabilities in the SafeMoon infrastructure amply those risks. Nevertheless, SafeMoon price has taken the first step towards a new advance, but it still needs to prove itself before speculators can make grandiose projections.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin continues to range higher, but altcoins suffer
Bitcoin price has been on a tear lately, but Ethereum and Ripple have failed to perform as fear plagues the cryptocurrency markets. As a result, altcoins are down in the dumps with their dull rallies.
MATIC price eyes 22% advance after dYdX lists Polygon
MATIC price has seen a massive bull rally over the past week. The recent listing of MATIC-USD perpetual on the dYdX platform and other developments might push Polygon on another leg-up.
SafeMoon price awaits 20% bounce after SAFEMOON surges on Dogecoin SpaceX involvement
SafeMoon price has broken out of a parallel channel that has sealed the asset in consolidation since May 25. The rise in SAFEMOON has been propelled by CEO John Karony after he revealed a significant involvement in the cryptocurrency space.
Dogecoin positions itself for rally that may never come
Dogecoin price appears to be bullish and shows signs of a potential new uptrend. However, this upswing needs confirmation, which will arrive after DOGE produces a decisive close at a critical resistance level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.