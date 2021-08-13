- SafeMoon price resumes a downward trajectory with the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) providing resistance.
- SAFEMOON spike of 30.59% on August 7 was a technical event, not the beginning of a new uptrend.
- A social volume metric shows no sustainable interest in the altcoin since June 1.
SafeMoon price has failed to sustain the largest one-day gain since the May 6 rally of 59.79%, while dropping back near the August 2 low of $0.00000190. The technical event did nothing to alter the bearish tone established by the breakdown from a descending triangle on July 28. As a result, SAFEMOON remains on pace to test the triangle's measured move price target of $0.00000111.
SafeMoon price shows no upside potential
From the May 19 collapse until July 27, SafeMoon price constructed a descending triangle pattern that resolved to the downside on July 28. SAFEMOON immediately fell over 25%, leading to an oversold condition on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) on August 2. The altcoin moved sideways and closed on August 7 with a 30.59% gain.
The burst higher did carry SafeMoon price above the descending triangle support line and the commanding 20-day SMA. However, the gains were quickly erased on August 8, confirming that the impressive one-day rally was not the beginning of a new SAFEMOON uptrend but a technical reaction to the oversold condition on the daily RSI.
The SAFEMOON reversal has continued, pressing SafeMoon price down to $0.00000199 today, just above the August 2 low of $0.00000190.
The measured move of the descending triangle pattern is around 57%, defining $0.00000111 as the SafeMoon price target. SAFEMOON will need to fall an additional 47% from the current price to reach the measured move target. A realistic scenario based on the bearish price structure and absence of bullish sentiment in the retail investor ranks.
SAFEMOON/USD daily chart
To begin a break from the SAFEMOON price structure and a reassessment of the bearish narrative, SafeMoon price needs to log a daily close above the 50-day SMA, which resides at $0.00000287. Otherwise, speculators will be caught in the fluid support and resistance attributed to the 20-day SMA at $0.00000240, the May 19 low of $0.00000261 and the 50-day SMA.
The failure of SafeMoon price to capitalize on the 30.59% spike reflects the disinterest in SAFEMOON among retail investors. The Santiment Social Volume indicator, which shows the number of mentions of the coin on 1000+ crypto social media channels, reveals that social media traffic has held constant with the occasional spike higher since June 1. None of the jumps in traffic have proved sustainable.
SAFEMOON, a cryptocurrency with no real-world use, needs the power of social media to sustain higher prices, or it is doomed to trend lower until a concrete use emerges for the token that can positively dictate SafeMoon price action.
SAFEMOON Social Volume - Santiment
From a technical or fundamental perspective, there is no redeeming value in SAFEMOON or reasons for SafeMoon to target higher prices. If a broad, impulsive rally in the cryptocurrency complex cannot motivate better SAFEMOON outcomes, investors should prepare for the weakness to continue and reach at least the measured move target of $0.00000111. So yeah, fear the reaper.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eye $50,000, but technicals threaten 10% retracement
Bitcoin price has struggled to slice through a crucial resistance level for over four days. This stagnation has pushed BTC and the altcoins to lose momentum and flash a warning signal of an incoming pullback.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI to retrace 15% as bulls take break
Uniswap price is tussling with the range high and is likely to face rejection considering the general structure of the cryptocurrency market. Despite the recent upswing, investors should be wary of fakeouts.
Cardano, Solana and Polkadot compete for dominance ahead of Ethereum's ETH2 upgrade
The non-fungible token (NFT) landscape is currently dominated by Ethereum, and it is likely that NFT applications migrate from the mainnet to layer-2 solutions. Ethereum killers are competing for a bigger share of the NFT market.
Tezos price meets heavy resistance, compromising XTZ's uptrend
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Tezos price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XTZ could be heading next as it test a crucial resistance level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.