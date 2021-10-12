SafeMoon awaits bullish confirmation before marching towards $0.000003

- SafeMoon price holds critical support at the daily Kijun-Sen near $0.000002.
- The Chikou Span’s close will dictate whether a bullish breakout will occur or not.
- Limited downside risk at the present trading levels.
SafeMoon price has done relatively well, considering it made new all-time lows as recently as September 29th. The past few days have resulted in some sideways trading conditions, but this should be positive as the time spent has created a solid and flat Kijun-Sen level as support.
SafeMoon price eyes a daily close at $0.0000027 as a precursor to target $0.0000038
SafeMoon price, while below Cloud, is not far away from an early entry that could trigger a massive breakout higher. There are only two conditions within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system presently preventing a bullish breakout. The first is a close above the Tenkan-Sen. Second, and most important, is the Chikou Span closing above the Candlesticks.
A daily close at or above $0.0000027 would fulfill the two conditions listed above. From there, a move higher would likely put the Relative Strength Index above 65 – thereby eliminating the current bear market conditions – and the Composite Index would likely find support against its slow-moving average. SafeMoon price, likewise, would have a confirmed higher low and likely enough momentum to push towards new two-month highs.
SAFEMOON/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
Buyers should expect some resistance on the way to $0.0000038. SafeMoon price is likely to find some sellers inside the Cloud at $0.000002 and against at the top of the Cloud (Senkou Span B) at $0.0000024. But above $0.0000024, there is no resistance in the Ichimoku system to prevent higher highs.
SafeMoon price would need to return to a close below the Kijun-Sen with the Chikou Span below the candlesticks and in ‘open-space’ to invalidate the current bullish outlook. For both of those conditions to be true, SafeMoon would need to close below $0.0000012.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu has yet to see a new bullish expansion wave to $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate SHIB trend.
XLM price hints at bullish breakout toward $0.48
XLM price continues to lag in overall performance against not just its peers, the broader cryptocurrency market as a whole. However, that may change as XLM develops a powerful bullish continuation setup on its Point and Figure chart.
Solana bound for further losses as SOL eyes $125
Solana price slides below bear flag pattern. The Monday daily close below the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen signals near-term weakness. Limited downside risk as strong support exists near the $125 value area.
Dogecoin price will test $0.16 before DOGE follows Shiba Inu's rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate a few indicators that may reveal where DOGE is going next.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.