- SafeMoon price continued its breakout from the falling wedge and reached its forecasted target at $0.00000182.
- Investors can expect SAFEMOON to consolidate before attempting to run for the buy-stop liquidity resting above the $0.00000239 resistance level.
- A lower low below $0.00000140 will invalidate the bullish thesis, potentially triggering further descent.
SafeMoon price was traversing a falling wedge pattern since September 6 but broke out of it on September 29. Although the run-up from this point pushed it very close to its theoretical targets, SAFEMOON has another leg-up under its sleeve.
SafeMoon price looks to continue its climb
SafeMoon price set up three lower highs and lower lows since September 6. Drawing trend lines connecting these swing points results in the formation of a falling wedge. This technical formation has a bullish bias and forecasts a 40% upswing to $.00000181, determined by measuring the distance between the first swing high and swing low and adding it to the breakout point.
SafeMoon price broke out on September 29 and came very close to hitting the intended target. Regardless, SAFEMOON is consolidating between $0.00000181 and $0.00000140, anticipating another leg-up.
While this is bullish, SafeMoon price needs to hold above $0.00000140 for the optimistic outlook to come to light. Doing so will allow the altcoin to shatter $0.000000181 and make a run at the buy-stop liquidity resting above the September 4 swing high at $0.00000240. This climb would constitute a 54% ascent from its current position.
SAFEMOON/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if SafeMoon price slices through the $0.00000140, it will create a lower low below the October 4 swing low, shifting the probability toward the bears. Such a move will invalidate the bullish thesis and could trigger further sell-off to $0.00000130 or $0.00000110.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Analysts expect Bitcoin to top at $350,000 by 2022
Bitcoin ownership is not as concentrated as reported, despite consistent accumulation by whale addresses. Analysts expect four Bitcoin ETFs to hit the $6.7 trillion US ETF market in less than four weeks. On-chain analysts state that Bitcoin's end-of-year prospects are highly bullish in the ongoing bull run.
XRP price faces minor sell-off before Ripple bulls target 11% climb
XRP price has been moving steadily within an ascending parallel channel as it continues to record higher highs. A crucial technical indicator suggests that Ripple may have recorded a local top. Bulls should not be underestimated as buyers accumulate XRP.
Stellar to boost network utility with new Matching Fund as XLM edges closer to breakout
XLM price is stuck between $0.342 and $0.318 barriers as it ponders on a directional bias. Stellar launches the Matching Fund to help early-stage companies interested in building on the XLM blockchain.
Biden administration mulls executive order on increasing crypto oversight
The Biden administration is reportedly planning to widen the scope of cryptocurrency oversight. An executive order is being considered for agencies to examine digital assets.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.