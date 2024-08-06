- Ronin network team reveals a potential white-hat exploit on its bridge, leading to a pause on the platform.
- 4K ETH and 2 million USDC were removed from the network but are currently safe and refunded.
- RON is up 3% following the announcement.
The Ronin network team alerted the public on Tuesday of a pause to its bridge resulting from an upgrade breach. The team identified the breach as a white-hat hack that extracted $12 million in ETH and USDC from its platform. While the funds are being returned, RON has risen by 3% following the announcement.
Ronin network experiences white-hat hack following bridge upgrade
Ronin, the network behind the decentralized play-to-earn game Axie Infinity, has paused its bridge operations today due to a suspicious breach, which resulted in $12 million in ETH and USDC being removed from the platform.
The network's team announced that it received a notification from certain white-hats concerning a break-in on its bridge. The bridge was closed 40 minutes after spotting the lapse.
"The Ronin Network bridge has been paused while we investigate a report from white hats about a potential MEV exploit," said Axie Infinity and Ronin network co-founder Aleksander Larsen
The breach follows vulnerabilities spotted by white-hat hackers on Ronin after an upgrade that led the bridge to misinterpret certain operations.
The white-hat hackers withdrew 4,000 ETH and 2 million USDC, worth about $12 million, from the bridge, the highest withdrawal amount that can be made in a single transaction.
"The bridge limit serves as a critical safeguard to increase the security of large fund withdrawals, and it effectively prevented further damage in this exploit," the team said.
This incident reignited concerns about the Ronin network's security following a previous exploit in 2022 that resulted in a $600 million loss. Several crypto community members criticized Ronin, citing perceived inadequacies in the network's security measures.
Despite the setback, RON, the native token of the Ronin network, has risen by 3.1% since the announcement. This could be attributed to investors' optimism about the security and integrity of their funds following confirmation that the attack was from white-hat hackers.
Furthermore, the team has reaffirmed a safe resolution of the exploit and has already recovered $10 million worth of ETH from the hackers; the rest of the money is being returned as well.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: BlackRock Bitcoin ETF investors hold steady despite BTC decline, XRP climbs above $0.50
Bitcoin ETF IBIT’s investors held steady even as the investment product suffered a steep correction over the last days. XRP made a comeback above $0.50, a key psychological level for the altcoin.
Bitcoin shows signs of relief rally amid calls for emergency rate cuts and technical indicators
Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers above $55,00 on Tuesday after the sharp decline seen since the end of July. Economist Jeremy Siegel has called for emergency interest rate cuts after the recent market crash.
AAVE gears up for 15% rally after generating $6 million in revenue from crypto market sell-off
AAVE generated over $6 million in revenue in Monday’s crypto market sell-off. The decentralized protocol held steady even as the price of cryptocurrencies in the top 30 plummeted.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin poised for a drop after falling below the $52,000 level
Bitcoin and Ethereum retested their major support levels on Monday; a break below these levels could signal a bearish trend ahead, while Ripple closed below its key support level, indicating a likely bearish outlook in the coming days.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rebound from the recent market challenge?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price failed to close above $70,000 at the beginning of the week and dropped to $64,000 by Friday. Mt. Gox continues moving Bitcoin to exchanges for repayments to creditors while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to hold US interest rates steady.