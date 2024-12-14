- XRP weekly active addresses dropped by over 180K after its recent price correction.
- XRP investors continue record profit-taking for the second consecutive week with nearly $2.2 billion in realized profits.
- Funding rates reset could spur a fresh XRP rally to new highs.
Ripple's XRP is up 4% on Friday after recovering from a sharp correction during the week. While the remittance-based token saw a drop in weekly active addresses and increased profit-taking, its recent funding rates reset could help spur a fresh rally.
XRP on-chain metrics display mixed sentiment among investors
XRP witnessed a drop-off in network activity after seeing a slight correction earlier in the week. The total number of weekly active XRP addresses declined from a yearly high of 495K to 312K on Friday. This suggests that most of XRP's recent wallet activity came from traders/investors rather than real utility growth.
XRP Active Addresses | Santiment
Next, XRP supply distribution reveals mixed sentiment among whales. Small-scale whales (1M to 10M XRP) continued their accumulation spree during the week, growing their balance by 180 million XRP.
However, large-scale whales (10M to 100M XRP) reduced their holdings by over 340 million XRP during the same period.
XRP Supply Distribution | Santiment
Despite the mixed whale activity, XRP flows across spot exchanges show that outflows outpaced inflows during the week but with reduced trading volume. Outflows in spot exchanges indicate a bullish bias among spot investors.
XRP Spot Data Analysis | Coinglass
Meanwhile, XRP investors realized about $2.2 billion in profits during the week. Notably, investors booked nearly $1.4 billion in profits on Wednesday after XRP recovered from a dip to $1.91. This marks the second-highest profit-taking day since 2021 after investors realized profits of $1.6 billion on December 1. This trend could continue if XRP resumes its rally and rises to key profit targets.
XRP Network Realized Profit/Loss | Santiment
Key XRP news during the week
- Ripple Labs received approval from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) to launch its RLUSD stablecoin in the US. RLUSD will go live on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchain in the coming months, enabling users to leverage it across DeFi applications.
- In an X post on Wednesday, crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, aka Bitboy crypto, indicated that the market could see an XRP ETF in the coming months following a 300% growth in Grayscale's XRP Trust since its launch in September. The net asset value (NAV) per share of the trust has grown from $10.85 on September 5 to $48.27 on Friday.
XRP funding reset may be what's needed to help spur rally to new highs
XRP's funding rates returned to normal levels during the week, dropping from a peak of 0.096% on December 5 to 0.012% on Friday, per Coinglass data. The drop-off also came with significant liquidations in the past two weeks. With funding rates at normal levels, XRP could begin a fresh quest to new highs if the wider crypto market's bullish sentiment continues.
Meanwhile, after seeing a rejection near the upper boundary of a flag channel, XRP is on the verge of breaking above the resistance. A firm close above this upper boundary and an eventual move above the resistance level near $2.58 could spark an XRP rally to a new all-time high of $4.78.
XRP/USDT daily chart
However, XRP has to overcome the selling pressure near the $3.00 psychological level to complete this move.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator are above their neutral levels, indicating dominant bullish momentum.
A daily candlestick close below $1.96 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14, 2023: For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security. For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token. While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and had to pay a $125 million civil fine.
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at. Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say. Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales persist.
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation. While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
