Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC and XRP stalls while ETH eyes rally

Bitcoin price faces rejection around the $101,109 level, suggesting a decline ahead.

Ethereum price approaches $4,000 resistance level; a firm close above this suggests a rally ahead.

Ripple price finds support around $1.96; a firm close below this would indicate a decline ahead.

Bitcoin (BTC) faces resistance near $101,100, hinting at a potential downturn. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) eyes a rally if it can firmly close above $4,000, and Ripple (XRP) holds support at $1.96, with a breakdown signaling a possible decline.

Bitcoin bulls show signs of weakness

Bitcoin price faced rejection on the daily resistance level of $101,109 on Thursday and declined 1.11%. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades slightly down around $99,700.

If the $101,109 level continues as resistance, BTC could extend the decline to retest its psychologically important level of $90,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 60, rejecting the overbought level of 70 on Sunday, indicating signs of weakness. Moreover, if the RSI daily closes below the neutral level of 50, it generally indicates bearish momentum is gaining traction, leading to a further decline in Bitcoin’s price.

BTC/USDT daily chart

Conversely, if BTC continues its recovery and closes above $104,088, it could extend the rally toward a new all-time high of $119,510. This level aligns with the 141.4% Fibonacci extension line drawn from the November 4 low of $66,835 to the December 5 all-time high of $104,088.

Ethereum price looks promising

Ethereum price faced rejection around the $4,000 psychological level on December 6 and declined 9.2% over the next four days. It retested the weekly support of $3,522 on Tuesday and recovered 7% until Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades slightly higher, approaching the $4,000 level.

If ETH breaks and closes above $4,000, it could rally 12% to retest its December 9, 2021, high of $4,488.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 62 after bouncing off the neutral level of 50 on Tuesday, indicating that the bullish momentum is gaining traction.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH gets rejected for the $4,000, it could extend the decline to retest its weekly support level at $3,522.

Ripple could face a decline if it closes below $1.96 support level

Ripple price faced resistance around the $2.66 level on December 8 and declined more than 15% the next day. It retested the $1.96 support level on Tuesday and rebounded 8% until Wednesday. However, it declined slightly the next day. At the time of writing on Friday, it hovers around $2.32.

If XRP declines and closes below $1.96, it could extend the decline to retest its weekly support level at 1.40.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 62 and points downwards after rejecting the overbought level of 70, suggesting weakness in bullish momentum. Additionally, the MACD indicator also supports the Ripple price decline. The MACD line shows a bearish crossover on Tuesday, indicating sell signals.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Conversely, if XRP rallies and closes above the $2.66 level, it could extend the rally to retest the psychologically important level of $3.00.